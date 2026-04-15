Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2026 European Tour

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The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced a three-week European tour from August 26 through September 10, featuring 13 concerts across six countries and nine cities. The orchestra will be led by Music Director Manfred Honeck, continuing a longstanding tradition of international touring.

The tour will include appearances at major festivals and venues including the Lucerne Festival, the Salzburg Festival, the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and the Chopin and His Europe Festival in Warsaw. The orchestra will be joined throughout the tour by pianist Alexandre Kantorow and violinist Augustin Hadelich, with additional appearances by Anne-Sophie Mutter and pianist Bruce Liu.

The program will feature works including Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, and compositions by John Adams, Carlos Simon, Barber, Penderecki, and Szymanowski. An album featuring Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 and Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances will be released in early July.

“When we tour, we carry the unique sound and spirit of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra onto the world stage,” said Honeck. “What I value most is the opportunity to present the orchestra's artistry, precision, and expressive depth at Europe's most inspiring venues.”

The 2026 tour marks the orchestra’s 45th international tour and Honeck’s 14th as music director. The ensemble has a history of international touring dating back to 1947 and has appeared in major cultural events around the world.

2026 EUROPEAN TOUR ITINERARY

The tour will begin in Italy and continue through Austria, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Austria, with performances at the following venues:

Merano, Italy – Kurhaus Meran

August 26, 2026

Program includes Schulhoff’s Five Pieces, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5.

Salzburg, Austria – Grosses Festspielhaus

August 27, 2026

Program includes Schulhoff, Rachmaninoff, and Shostakovich.

Warsaw, Poland – National Philharmonic

August 29, 2026

Program includes Szymanowski’s Concert Overture, Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9.

Warsaw, Poland – National Philharmonic

August 30, 2026

Program includes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5.

Hamburg, Germany – Elbphilharmonie

September 1, 2026

Program includes Brahms and Shostakovich.

Hamburg, Germany – Elbphilharmonie

September 2, 2026

Program includes Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances, Barber’s Violin Concerto, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9.

Lucerne, Switzerland – Kultur & Kongresszentrum

September 3, 2026

Program includes Brahms and Shostakovich.

Lucerne, Switzerland – Kultur & Kongresszentrum

September 4, 2026

Program includes John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine, Penderecki’s Violin Concerto No. 2, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9.

Cologne, Germany – Philharmonie

September 6, 2026

Program includes Adams, Penderecki, and Dvořák.

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Concertgebouw

September 7, 2026

Program includes Carlos Simon, Barber, and Dvořák.

Essen, Germany – Philharmonie

September 8, 2026

Program includes Adams, Rachmaninoff, and Dvořák.

Vienna, Austria – Konzerthaus

September 9, 2026

Program includes Adams, Barber, and Dvořák.

Vienna, Austria – Konzerthaus

September 10, 2026

Program includes Brahms and Shostakovich.

Ticket Information

A limited Patron Tour experience will be available. For more information, patrons may contact the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra development department.