Kelly Strayhorn Theater to Host 18th Benefit House Party with Karaoke Night

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Kelly Strayhorn Theater will reimagine its 18th annual benefit as a karaoke fundraiser, House Party: Mic Drop! The event takes place on Saturday, July 11. The Immersive VIP Reception from 7:00–9:00pm spotlights karaoke performances by Treasure Treasure, DS and Anqwenique Kinsel, and Bridgette Perdue. The Donate to Vote fundraising campaign features guest celebrity singers at the Immersive VIP reception at 7:00pm. Beginning at 9:00pm, karaoke opens for all and dj Selecta spins all night long for an unforgettable Dance Party in the lobby. The VIP Reception and Dance Party are Pay What Moves You, from $175 - $325, and $50 - $100, respectively. VIP tickets include admission to the Dance Party and all tickets include complimentary refreshments.

A tradition that stretches from Harlem to Pittsburgh, house parties have long brought people together to raise funds, raise spirits, and raise each other. Funds raised directly support KST's Fall season, which features performances by national artists, a visual art exhibition, youth and family programming, and the development of new performance work.

KST's Co-Executive Director Joseph Hall shares, "House Party is where our community invests in our forthcoming fall season of programming. Every year, we support 100+ artists, welcoming more than 20,000 audience members, creating opportunities for community dialogue, and providing free and accessible programs for families. Every dollar raised helps ensure KST remains a home for creative experimentation, cultural expression, and collective action rooted in the liberation of Black and queer people."

What makes House Party: Mic Drop! especially exciting is Donate to Vote, an interactive fundraising experience that puts the power of the karaoke playlist in supporters' hands. During the VIP Reception, four celebrity singers take on a karaoke challenge: beloved WAMO 107.3 host Ki Ki B. Jones, Pittsburgh City Councilperson Erika Strassburger, legendary activist and gospel musician Pastor Deryck Tines, and Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President & CEO Jeremy Waldrup.

Each celebrity singer has chosen two possible songs, and attendees decide which one they will sing by donating to vote. The song with the highest donation amount wins and will be sung live by the celebrity singer. It's part American Idol, part choose-your-own-adventure, and 100% for a great cause, helping KST reach the $16,000 donation goal to support artists, programs, and the work of KST. Donate to Vote opens on the website before the event and continues throughout the evening, building anticipation until the winning songs are revealed live on stage during the VIP Reception.

During the Dance Party, guests can have their own karaoke moment on the KST stage alongside dancing the night away to music with dj Selecta.

KST also collaborates with Freshworks alumna Lucy Chen, to design an interactive, commemorative zine gift for guests highlighting each program from this past season. VIP guests enjoy a specialty menu from Soju and an open bar with cocktails sponsored by Tito's Vodka. All guests are invited to glam up at the complimentary photo booth and enjoy late-night pizza.

KST's Co-Executive Director Melanie Paglia shares that, “It's everything a great house party should be: good food, good people, great music, and a few surprises along the way.”

House Party: Mic Drop!

Saturday, July 11, 2026

7:00pm - 9:00pm: Immersive VIP Reception | 9:00pm - 12:00am: Dance Party

Kelly Strayhorn Theater | 5941 Penn Ave.

Tickets for House Party: Mic Drop! are Pay What Moves You, $50 – $325 per attendee, and can be reserved here.

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