City Theatre Will Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Greer Cabaret This Spring

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City Theatre and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust have announced a revival of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, which will run May 2 through June 7, 2026 at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

The production, directed by Robert Ramirez, marks City Theatre’s first-ever revival of the musical, which the company originally staged in 2003.

The Tony Award-winning musical, with text by John Cameron Mitchell and music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, follows Hedwig, an East German rock singer navigating love, identity, and heartbreak.

Treasure Treasure will star in the title role, with Theo Allyn as Yitzhak. The production will also feature a live band of local musicians performing onstage.

The revival is presented in partnership with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, marking the first producing collaboration between the two organizations, though their histories have long been connected.

“This also marks City Theatre’s first foray into the Cultural District itself,” said Managing Director James McNeel, noting the opportunity to expand beyond the company’s South Side campus.

Artistic Director Clare Drobot added that the production was selected in part due to its lasting impact on audiences. “Countless audience members brought up the 2003 Hedwig production as being one of their favorites,” she said.

TICKETS

Tickets are available through City Theatre and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, including online at TrustArts.org, at the Theater Square Box Office, or by calling 412-456-6666.

The production also includes a creative team featuring scenic design by Britton Mauk, costume design by Daniele Tyler Mathews, lighting design by Andrew David Ostrowski, sound design by Zachary Beattie-Brown, and media content design by Scott Andrew.

Community partners for the production include Persad Center and ACT UP Pittsburgh, as well as Youth Enrichment Services and the Collaborative for Immigrant Impact.

This revival of HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH marks both a return to a fan-favorite production and a new chapter in collaboration between two major Pittsburgh arts organizations.