Theatre Artists Studio Presents AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE

AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE with Karen Burns, directed by Judy Rollings has been announced at Theatre Artists Studio.

A triumph of the human spirit! Karen Burns is a former Radio City Rockette, an actor, a loving wife and mother, and a master storyteller. An Otherwise Magical Life is Karen's amazing story of, not just survival, but transcendence.

A childhood marked by pain, disability, multiple surgeries and traumatic abuse. And, then, a narrow escape from California's "Golden Gate Killer." And yet, incredibly, Karen is here today to share her personal odyssey with you.

With music and movement, a sharp wit and self-deprecating humor, she'll capture your heart and soothe your soul. Yes, in spite of the worst the world can throw at us, life is still a celebration of the possible.

In Karen's words, "When given a chance to dance, dance, laugh, it can save your life."

An Otherwise Magical Life, directed by Judy Rollings, is presented by Theatre Artists Studio for a limited engagement: February 18-March 6. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For tickets, please go to The Studio's website at www.thestudiophx.org/tickets, or call 602-765-0120.

Half of all proceeds will be donated to CHILDHELP CHILDREN'S CENTER OF ARIZONA. As a licensed outpatient clinic, the program provides critical therapies for children and non-offending family members who are survivors of childhood maltreatment.