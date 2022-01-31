Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Artists Studio Presents AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE

Karen Burns is a former Radio City Rockette, an actor, a loving wife and mother, and a master storyteller.

Jan. 31, 2022  

Theatre Artists Studio Presents AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE

AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE with Karen Burns, directed by Judy Rollings has been announced at Theatre Artists Studio.

A triumph of the human spirit! Karen Burns is a former Radio City Rockette, an actor, a loving wife and mother, and a master storyteller. An Otherwise Magical Life is Karen's amazing story of, not just survival, but transcendence.

A childhood marked by pain, disability, multiple surgeries and traumatic abuse. And, then, a narrow escape from California's "Golden Gate Killer." And yet, incredibly, Karen is here today to share her personal odyssey with you.

With music and movement, a sharp wit and self-deprecating humor, she'll capture your heart and soothe your soul. Yes, in spite of the worst the world can throw at us, life is still a celebration of the possible.

In Karen's words, "When given a chance to dance, dance, laugh, it can save your life."
An Otherwise Magical Life, directed by Judy Rollings, is presented by Theatre Artists Studio for a limited engagement: February 18-March 6. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. For tickets, please go to The Studio's website at www.thestudiophx.org/tickets, or call 602-765-0120.

Half of all proceeds will be donated to CHILDHELP CHILDREN'S CENTER OF ARIZONA. As a licensed outpatient clinic, the program provides critical therapies for children and non-offending family members who are survivors of childhood maltreatment.


