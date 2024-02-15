The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television To Present SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

On Feb. 29, the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) celebrates the reopening of the refurbished Marroney Theatre with an opening night performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The dark and witty tale of love, murder and revenge stars TFTV Seniors James Kelley Carroll in the famed eponymous role and Broadway World Regional Award winner Grace Gebara as his accomplice Mrs. Lovett. The show will run through March 17.

Set in Victorian-era London, Sweeney Todd is about a barber who embarks on a murderous rampage, extracting revenge for the cruel abuse of his wife. The winner of numerous Tony and Drama Desk Awards over the years, the musical thriller was written by Hugh Wheeler with an original score by Stephen Sondheim.

“Taking on the role of Sweeney Todd has been an immense challenge,” says James Kelley Carroll. “It's my responsibility to ensure that audiences experiencing Mr. Todd's dark, violent, and unforgiving world understand the intricate shades of the grey in which he resides. When we meet Sweeney, he is a grieving widower shattered by uncontrollable circumstances who chooses to take matters into his own hands. While we disagree with his methods, we find ourselves rooting for him. We laugh with him and his macabre jokes, and we cry with him in his grief. He is nothing like a hero, yet I hope audiences come to know him as the multi-dimensional human being I have had the privilege to explore.”

The production is directed by TFTV Assoc. Professor Danny Gurwin with choreography by Assoc. Professor Christie Kerr, and musical direction by Asst. Professor Jamie Reed. Gurwin is the head of Acting and Musical Theatre and the Artistic Director of Arizona Repertory Theatre. He has previously directed the TFTV productions of Head Over Heels, Into the Woods, The Pajama Game, The Addams Family, and Rent, among others.

“Sweeney is a true masterpiece. It's the combination of extreme emotion and violent action that makes the show so exciting and fun. Comedy and tragedy co-exist here. It's my hope to take the audience on a true adventure through Stephen's Sondheim's brilliant music and lyrics,” says Gurwin. “And to present this musical in our newly renovated Marroney Theatre only helps to make it a perfect night of theatre-going.”

The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present 10 performances including previews from Feb. 25 through Mar. 17. A special post-show discussion with production members will take place on Friday Mar. 15. Ticket discounts are available. This production qualifies for our free student ticket program, provided by the College of Fine Arts via support from the Office of the Provost.

About the School of Theatre, Film & Television

The School of Theatre, Film & Television , a member of the Arizona Arts division at the University of Arizona, nurtures and develops outstanding artists and scholars via rigorous training and mentoring by internationally recognized faculty, high-level internship opportunities, industry-standard resources, and hands-on production experience. TFTV offers comprehensive training programs that aim to prepare students to succeed in a wide range of careers – in the industry, the arts, and higher education. Each year through Arizona Repertory Theatre productions, Next Performance Collective productions, and Film & Television screenings, students of TFTV are able to showcase their talents, tell compelling stories, and provide clear results of what happens in their classrooms and studios. TFTV's Film & Television program regularly ranks in The Wrap's “Top 50 Film Schools,” and the School's Theatre programs regularly rank in Onstage's Top 30 college program rankings, making the University of Arizona one of the country's top institutions to study theatre, film and television.