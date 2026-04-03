The Nash to Launch JD's Full Bar and Hold Contest to Name Signature Cocktails

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A new chapter is unfolding at The Nash. Thanks to a lead gift from The John Dawson Foundation, The Nash has officially secured a full liquor license, expanding the club experience with the launch of JD's at The Nash, a full-service bar designed to complement its intimate, world-class jazz performances.

Named in honor of John Dawson, a passionate supporter of jazz and arts education, JD's at The Nash recognizes Dawson's commitment to the American art form and his interest in developing future generations of musicians.

The addition of the bar not only enhances the audience experience, but also creates an important new source of ongoing support for The Nash's jazz education programs.

To celebrate, The Nash is inviting the community to help put the final creative touch on the menu. A public contest is now underway to name six signature cocktails, each inspired by classic flavors with a Southwest twist. From citrus-forward refreshers to sparkling aperitifs and house-made sangria, the drinks are ready — now they just need names with a little swing.

Contest Details:

Participants are invited to submit jazz-themed names for the following signature cocktails:

Corazon tequila, margarita mix, and prickly pear syrup.

Corazon tequila, grapefruit, lime, and Squirt soda. Served in a tajin rimmed glass.

Dripping Springs Vodka, strawberry puree, limes, and Big Marble ginger beer.

Prosecco, Aperol, orange, and soda water.

Broker's Gin, lemons, honey, and soda water.

House made Red Sangria with Merlot, fresh fruits, juice, and raspberry liqueur.

Winning entries will receive two tickets to a future performance at The Nash. Submissions are open now through 5:00 PM MST on April 10.

The winning cocktail names will be revealed during a special dedication event on April 17, officially toasting the opening of JD's at The Nash.

With this new addition, The Nash continues to evolve as both a premier listening room and a vibrant gathering place — where live jazz, community, and now a well-crafted cocktail come together. To submit jazz themed cocktail name ideas, visit link.