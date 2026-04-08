Scottsdale Philharmonic Will Perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony in May

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The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites classical music lovers to enjoy Beethoven's 5th Symphony on Sunday, May 3.

“We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a Thursday evening performance in addition to the Sunday afternoon performance starting with the Independence Day Concert and continuing in the fall with the start of our 2026-27 season,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

“Our June 28 concert will feature our 250th Independence Day celebration,” says Partridge. “Because this will be an extremely popular concert, we will be performing it also on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited to announce our new Summer Series Program including a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 26 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.

All concerts for the 2026 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m.

“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can't attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.

“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program' to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children's concert program.

“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you're passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”

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