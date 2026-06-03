Scottsdale Arts to Accept Applications for 2026 Community Arts Grant Program
The program awarded $150,000 to 23 Valley nonprofit arts organizations in the previous cycle.
Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for the Community Arts Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community.
In 2025, 23 different organizations received $150,000 for general operating support and projects during the 2025–26 fiscal year.
Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between September 1, 2026, and July 31, 2027. The deadline is Monday, July 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. MST (AZ). An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.
All applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts or cultural organizations that provide programs or activities within Scottsdale or for Scottsdale residents. Applicants must have a three-year history of programming prior to the application deadline.
The application process will open online, via Submittable, on Monday, June 15, 2026, at 10 a.m. Information, guidelines and the application link are available at ScottsdaleArts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.
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The Seagull
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Annie
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The Rush Tribute Project
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Outlander In Concert
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John Pizzarelli Presents 'Dear Mr. Bennett'
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The Laurie Berkner Band
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Peter Hook And The Light
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Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater - 'Murder at the Magic Show II'
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#IMOMSOHARD
Fox Tucson Theatre (11/13-11/13)