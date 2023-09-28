SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Comes to Fountain Hills Theater in November

Performances run November 3 - 19, 2023. 

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Fountain Hills Theater presents romantic comedy, Shakespeare in Love in November.

Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block. The deadline for his new play is approaching, but he's in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse... the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola. This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing to appear in his next play. Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms, inspiring him to write his greatest romantic masterpiece. 

Centuries after his lifetime, William Shakespeare is still regarded as the greatest writer of the English language. Just as his plays and poetry delight and inspire audiences, readers, and theatre-makers around the world, so too does an imagined version of his life through Shakespeare in Love.  

In the past decade, an increasing number of Hollywood movies have served as the basis for stage musicals. This reversed a 60-year trend during which musicals that were hits on Broadway, such as Show Boat, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music and others, were eventually turned into successful films. 

Artistic Director Peter J. Hill has devoted the current season to this phenomenon with the season comprised almost entirely of movies adapted to the stage.  The FHT production, brings the characters of the film to life with an immediacy that cannot be fully equated by film.  Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill has brought on acclaimed Shakespearean director Richard Powers to helm this delightful adaptation. Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. *Rated PG for mature themes.

Shakespeare in Love will play Nov. 3 - 19, 2023.  Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.  Individual tickets are $35.00. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, Active Duty and Veteran discounts are available. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.  Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7. 




1
Scottsdale Arts Unveils 2023–24 Classical And Chamber Concerts Photo
Scottsdale Arts Unveils 2023–24 Classical And Chamber Concerts

Get the scoop on the exciting lineup of classical and chamber concerts at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts for the 2023–24 season. From renowned artists like Joshua Bell to innovative ensembles like Kronos Quartet, this is a season you won't want to miss.

2
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Hale Centre, Gilbert, Arizona Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Hale Centre, Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert Arizona’s lovely Hale Theatre opened Robert Harling’s STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tuesday, September 19, with shows running through November 21, 2023.

3
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Photo
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television in October

 The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present The Thanksgiving Play, a satirical comedy from playwright Larissa FastHorse. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
Phoenix Boys Choir Hosts SPOOKTOBER A Free Halloween Event Photo
Phoenix Boys Choir Hosts SPOOKTOBER A Free Halloween Event

Join the Phoenix Boys Choir for SPOOKTOBER, a free Halloween event featuring spooky songs and fun activities.

