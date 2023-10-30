Rosie's House Students Perform Holiday Concerts At Herberger December 2 & 3

Music students from Rosie's House, one of the most respected free afterschool music programs in the nation, will be performing free holiday concerts for the public at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe, Phoenix.

Featuring Rosie's House's acclaimed mariachi ensemble, the Mariachi Celebration Concert will be held Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 pm, to celebrate the season and the rich heritage of Mexico. For the first time, the Mariachi Celebration Concert will feature an exceptional guest performance by the esteemed professional Arizona ensemble Mariachi Pueblo Viejo.

On Sunday, December 3 at 5:00 pm, students from Rosie's House's strings, winds, choir, guitar and piano programs will perform holiday music and classical favorites with the Sounds of Joy Annual Holiday Concert.

Both concerts are free to the public, but reservations are required. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273323®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frosieshouse.org%2Fevents%2Fspecial-events%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to RSVP.

For 27 years, Rosie's House has filled a critical need in the community by providing arts equity for Phoenix's students.

One of the largest 100% free after-school music programs nationwide, Rosie's House annually serves over 600 students from PreK - 18 years of age. Each year, Rosie's House provides over 25,000 free music lessons in a wide variety of disciplines including strings, winds, mariachi, choir, digital music, piano, guitar and percussion, as well as an early music program for Pre-K children.

Rosie's House students take individual or group lessons for an average of five consecutive years. Offered by a team of 24 highly educated and qualified faculty members, youth participate after school 1-3 days a week in music programs, as well as community service, college path, and mentoring programs.

Rosie's House is a highly regarded afterschool music program which teaches much more than music. Participants learn to develop discipline, are required to practice regularly, overcome stumbling blocks and make public presentations in recitals and competitions – all skills essential to realizing one's full potential in the 21st century.

For more information visit RosiesHouse.org.