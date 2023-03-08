Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: School of Theatre, Film and Television Sets Shakespeare Tragedy in American South

Review: School of Theatre, Film and Television Sets Shakespeare Tragedy in American South

Arizona Repertory Theatre's ROMEO AND JULIET echoes a mythic American tale of murder and revenge.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Classical theatre is a rarefied ecosystem with an elite class of practitioners. In our neck of the woods, Brent Gibbs can claim expertise on Shakespeare's extensive canon. The University of Arizona theatre professor is intimately attuned to the Bard's verse and physical demands (he's also a professional fight director).

Not only has Gibbs helmed 21 of Shakespeare's plays in 30 years at the University of Arizona, but he's come full circle with a second iteration of ROMEO AND JULIET, marking the first time he has directed the same title twice.

In his program notes, Gibbs relates a fascinating anecdote. While driving through the hills of Ohio last summer, on his way to directing a different Shakespeare production, he drew inspiration from listening to a murder ballad. Gibbs then parlayed his insight into a directorial concept for ROMEO AND JULIET.

Verona, Italy, is now Verona, Kentucky. Nice catch there, though most of us out of Appalachia's range should get a pass for missing a crucial geography lesson. But kidding aside, the ability to reimagine a hallowed Elizabethan tragedy in another time and setting proves Shakespeare's far-reaching appeal.

Appalachia spawned many a murder ballad. This Verona is a short drive from the site of America's most notorious family conflict: the Hatfield-McCoy's years-long enmity that ended in a bloody war in the late 1800s.

Gibbs was certainly onto something. But while I admire the premise, it's hardly uncharted territory, given the acknowledged reality of regional hounds plucking that low-hanging fruit ahead of time. They would have first dibs on the Hatfield-McCoy connection.

Nevertheless, Arizona Repertory Theatre (ART) gives local audiences a refreshingly novel experience. The current production in the versatile space of Tornabene Theatre is imaginative and lush.

Review: School of Theatre, Film and Television Sets Shakespeare Tragedy in American South

Christina Griffey's two-storied "stone" construction is the multipurpose setting of this ensemble-driven play. Across the stage stands a towering tree with serpentine branches hoisted over the structure and lit effectively from the rafters, at once gorgeous and menacing.

Gibbs has deployed a Southern American brogue to align the story with the appropriate setting (with Kevin Black as dialect coach). If you're not prepared for Shakespeare's vowels reduced to "diphthongization," it's the artistic choice you'll have to accept. I released my judgment halfway through the show, chiefly due to a solid and earnest performance by a talented cast of student actors. Kudos to Brooke Ford and Jakob Dyson for lighting and sound design, respectively, and for creating sensory details to match a distinctively spirited storytelling approach.

Max Murray and Sydney Di Sabato are a sterling pair. Murray's Romeo wields the reckless disposition of youthful nobility, driven by unqualified zeal yet unfazed by consequence. Di Sabato showcases Juliet's flippant edge, which serves her well when protecting her supple interior. Strong performances abound -- Tess Dinersetin as Lady Capulet, Madelyn Whitehead as the Nurse, and Camden Stankus as Escalus have the most clearly defined presence. The entire cast is most impressive in the opening minutes as they render the play's prologue in choral delivery of a famous single speech.

Review: School of Theatre, Film and Television Sets Shakespeare Tragedy in American South

Thanks to a long and excellent history of musical theatre at the university, this version of ROMEO AND JULIET brims with exquisite voices, utilized intermittently to render a haunting American ballad. It signals a bittersweet future where musicals may not reign supreme, but singers will always be invaluable in the continued production of quality plays.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller

ROMEO AND JULIET continues its run at Tornabene Theatre through March 19, 2023. For tickets, visit:



Rosies House Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year Photo
Rosie's House Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
Rosie's House, one of the nation's largest free after school music programs is accepting applications for its 2023-24 school year.
Review: BRONTË Underscores Hardship and Genius of Literary Icons Photo
Review: BRONTË Underscores Hardship and Genius of Literary Icons
Teale's dramatic conceit - a seamless juxtaposition of present reality and childhood memories - makes for an engaging theatrical form that justifies the Brontës' epic narrative.
Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Opens Contest Photo
Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Opens Contest
On March 1, 2023, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase (NAPS) will launch its 14th annual 10-minute play contest. The showcase will be held the weekend of September 15th.
Chandler Center For The Arts Announces AN EVENING WITH GEORGE BENSON, August 12 Photo
Chandler Center For The Arts Announces AN EVENING WITH GEORGE BENSON, August 12
Chandler Center for the Arts announces legendary guitarist and vocalist George Benson will perform in concert Saturday August 12 at 7:30 pm.

From This Author - Robert Encila-Celdran

Born and raised in the Philippines, Robert Encila-Celdran resides in Tucson, Arizona where he works as a full-time theatre educator. A Fine Arts scholar from the University of Arizona, he f... (read more about this author)


Review: BRONTË Underscores Hardship and Genius of Literary IconsReview: BRONTË Underscores Hardship and Genius of Literary Icons
March 5, 2023

Teale's dramatic conceit - a seamless juxtaposition of present reality and childhood memories - makes for an engaging theatrical form that justifies the Brontës' epic narrative.
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOMReview: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM
February 27, 2023

Staging choices notwithstanding, Winding Road's production is a moving personal encounter. It recalls the existential confrontation we tend to ignore until we come of age: Do we choose love or fear? What happens if we compromise our mission for comfort and security? The proverbial clock nears midnight -- what becomes of me?
Review: ATC Production Breaks More Than Glass FigurinesReview: ATC Production Breaks More Than Glass Figurines
January 31, 2023

For the record, director Chanel Bragg didn't have to secure a movie star to manifest a compelling production of her own. She features a charismatic powerhouse in Lillie Richardson, who submits a resounding performance as the flamboyant matriarch. Ms. Richardson strides with regal confidence and speaks with a stately optimism that defies her fear of an austere future. Amanda has conjured traditional perceptions of an imperious monster, but Lillie Richardson plays against that tendency, showing us an overzealous mother who only wants the best for her children. Indeed she fluctuates between illusion and reality, and in Richardson, we see Amanda's inability to distinguish them as a tragedy.
Feature: Chanel Bragg Talks Leadership Role, Equity and Representation, THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre CompanyFeature: Chanel Bragg Talks Leadership Role, Equity and Representation, THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
January 6, 2023

American regional theaters have seen significant changes since the pandemic began. Reeling from a revenue loss of more than $3 billion since the Covid shutdown (SMU Data Arts), the industry has struggled to establish a new normal, with many redefining their programming in the apprehension of a vague future.
Review: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long TitleReview: A FUNNY THING Happened in a Relatively Short Play with the Unspeakably Long Title
November 27, 2022

So here we are with a loud reminder of our mortal limits - not to mention the 'acceptable' limits of a public joke and a brazen sexual encounter - as Ms. Feiffer regards our presumed taboos with a shrewd riposte. I'm reminded of H.G. Wells' famous denouncement of the 'irreverent laugh,' man's presumed default from the paucity of insight into the natural order of things. Yet, in the playwright's judgment, irreverence is a natural byproduct of bottled outrage. There's no place in a sane world to land a good joke about terminal cancer - but now and then, wisdom takes the form of a middle finger, and with that comes a wink of personal advantage. Halley Feiffer attempts to reveal the unpredictable guffaw on the other side of grief; you have to face the uglies head-on, is all.
share