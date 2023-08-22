 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns to the Herberger Theater

Following last year's sold-out performances, Childsplay brings its smash hit, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER back to the Herberger Theater for the holidays.

A delightful live stage version of the classic TV special, performances of RUDOLPH are Saturdays and Sundays, November 18 - December 24 with additional performances during Christmas week. Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets for RUDOLPH start at $20 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org or by calling Herberger Box office at (602) 252-8497.

The Storybook Preview of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is November 18 at 1 pm with tickets priced at $15.

Follow the delightful journey of Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius as they encounter the Abominable Snowman and journey to the land of Misfit Toys. With projection magic and incredible costumes, the iconic stop-motion sensation truly jumps from the TV to the stage!

Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Sam The Snowman floats across the stage and tells the story of Rudolph’s journey. The North Pole will come to life, complete with Santa Claus and his hilarious elves! Childsplay will bring magic to your holiday celebrations as Rudolph soars in the air, teaching us that what makes us different can also make us special.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER features Brandon Brown as Rudolph, Jon Gentry as Sam, Beau Hickman as Santa Claus, Ryan Ardent as Hermy, Issie Ocampo as Clarice, Katie McFadzen as Coach Comet/Yukon Cornelius, Carlos Sanchez Beltran as Donner/Charlie in the Box, Debra K. Stevens as Mrs. Donner and Brooke Davis as Mrs. Claus.

New this year: Come to the Herberger one hour prior to curtain time to enjoy free holiday activities, crafts and fun for the whole family.