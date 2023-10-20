Non-Profit Music Festival M3F FEST Announces 2024 Lineup And New Venue

M3F Fest, North America's most celebrated non-profit music festival, has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition in Phoenix, Arizona from March 1-2. M3F donates 100% of festival proceeds to charity with $2 million donated since 2022 and $5.2 million in total since its inception in 2004.

The festival has also announced the move to a new venue for the 2024 edition, taking place at Steele Indian School Park. Fans can expect the same M3F experience as past years with an even larger footprint than before, along with brand new art activations with more details to be announced. The historic venue will continue the evolution of M3F's growth since its debut 20 years ago.

With the 2024 lineup, M3F continues to build on its reputation of bringing global hit makers and rising acts across the worlds of indie, pop, R&B, electronic, and more to Phoenix. Highlights from the bill include the dreamy sounds of Dominic Fike and Anjunadeep favorite Lane 8, plus a strong showing of the UK's top electronic talent with Gorgon City, Duke Dumont, and SG Lewis all making appearances.

M3F's lineup will also feature award-winning London vocalist Arlo Parks, Minnesota indie rockers Hippo Campus, the mesmerizing sounds of Bakar, and fan-favorite Dayglow, along with German vocalist Roosevelt, genre-defying Los Angeles artist Fiji Blue, Chicago duo DRAMA, the disco vibes of Poolside, and the catchy alternative pop sounds of Toronto's Valley. Electronic music continues to find a home at M3F with additional sets on deck from a diverse range of acts including Elderbrook, Coco & Breezy, GORDO, BUNT., Vandelux, it's murph, WhoMadeWho, Young Franco, and more.

Originally spawned as a team-building exercise for its producers Wespac Construction, the festival acts as a philanthropic flagship for the City of Phoenix. The charity focus of M3F expanded last year with the launch of the M3F Fund, which opened up funding to the public by offering an open application to non-profit or 501(c)(3) organizations. Attendees play a key role in the M3F Fund. When fans buy a ticket to have a great time with their friends, they are giving back to the community around them.

The first round of M3F Fund donations included Phoenix Children's Hospital receiving $100,000 towards their Music Therapy Program, while The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society was granted $75,000 as part of its Light The Night fundraising efforts. The Phoenix event for Light The Night will take place on November 12th, which directly aids the organization's research of blood cancer and the support of patients. Recent initiatives have included a donation of $5,000 to St. Vincent De Paul for their recent September Bike Drive, along with two families being moved into houses through the Saving Amy project.

M3F Fund applications for 2024 are now open. Organizations are required to present a clear and measurable plan for how the funds would be allocated and fall within the four pillars of the M3F ethos, which are Community, Education, Arts, and Environment.

M3F has been taking action in its community since the first year, which has included donations to beneficiaries like Habitat for Humanity, Backline, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Boys Hope Girls Hope, United Way, Arizona Helping Hands, Desert Foothills Land Trust, Rosie's House, and many more.

Beyond music and charity, M3F focuses its attention on sustainability with over 80% of waste being recycled each year. Guests can enjoy a variety of food and beverage offerings, art installations, and a range of unique activities to round out the festival experience.

Tickets for M3F Fest are available now through their official website.

M3F Lineup List (A-Z)

Arlo Parks

Bakar

Barrett

Bennett Coast

BUNT.

Coco & Breezy

Dayglow

Dominic Fike

DRAMA

Duke Dumont

Edapollo

Elderbrook

Fiji Blue

GORDO

Gorgon City

Hippo Campus

it's murph

Jules Duke

KOL

Lane 8

Poolside

Roosevelt

SG Lewis

Shifty

Tim Atlas

Tommy Newport

Valley

Vandelux

WhoMadeWho

Young Franco