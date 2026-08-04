NATIONAL PARKS: THE CONCERT to Headline Phoenix Chorale's 2026/2027 Season

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The Phoenix Chorale has announced its 2026/2027 season, inviting audiences to experience music that reflects on life's deepest moments, celebrates holiday traditions, explores new artistic voices and offers moments of quiet contemplation.

Led by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, the four-concert season features beloved masterworks, contemporary composers and the world premiere of National Parks, continuing the Chorale's commitment to bringing new music to Arizona audiences. In addition to the concert season, Phoenix Chorale will release its newest recording, Promised Land, in October. The album celebrates America's rich musical heritage and features three arrangements by Composer-in-Residence Jennifer Lucy Cook, offering audiences another opportunity to experience her work ahead of the January premiere of National Parks: The Concert.

The season opens Oct. 10 and 11 with Life, Love, and Light, featuring Herbert Howells' Requiem, one of the most celebrated works in the English choral repertoire. Last performed by Phoenix Chorale more than a decade ago, the program also includes works by Adolphus Hailstork, Reena Esmail, Ingram Marshall and Ysaye M. Barnwell, creating a concert experience that explores grief, healing and hope. Performances take place at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Phoenix and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley.

The Chorale's beloved holiday tradition returns Dec. 18 through 21 with A Chorale Christmas, featuring Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, seasonal favorites, audience carol singalongs and the North American premiere of Nowel El El by British composer Piers Connor Kennedy. Performances will be presented at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Camelback Bible Church, Brophy Chapel and First United Methodist Church of Mesa.

At the center of the season is National Parks: The Concert, a world premiere by award-winning Los Angeles composer and lyricist Jennifer Lucy Cook, Phoenix Chorale's Composer-in-Residence. Created in collaboration with acclaimed brass ensemble from NYC The Westerlies, the new narrative work celebrates America's national parks through the stories of people brought together by these remarkable places.

Cook has quickly become one of the country's most sought-after emerging choral composers. Her work spans concert halls, musical theatre and film, with commissions and collaborations for leading ensembles across the nation. National Parks is the largest original commission in Phoenix Chorale's history, reflecting the organization's ongoing investment in creating new choral repertoire. The performances will also feature young singers from Phoenix Children's Chorus, adding their voices to this landmark collaboration. Performances take place Jan. 30 and 31 at Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley.

The season concludes April 24 and 25 with Chant and Polyphony II: From Dusk till Dawn, the return of the Chorale's immersive sacred music experience following sold-out performances in 2026. Performed without interruption or applause, the contemplative program invites audiences to pause, reflect and experience centuries of sacred music in a uniquely peaceful setting. Performances take place at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and Camelback Bible Church.

"This season reflects everything that makes Phoenix Chorale unique," says Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas. "We're honored to perform some of the greatest works ever written for choir while continuing to invest in the future of choral music through new commissions and collaborations. From the timeless beauty of Herbert Howells' Requiem to the world premiere of Jennifer Lucy Cook's National Parks, these performances invite audiences to experience music that inspires reflection, celebration and connection. We look forward to welcoming our community for a season that honors tradition while embracing what's next."

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