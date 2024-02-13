Musicanova Orchestra Performs DEAD ELVIS AND OTHER GEMS This March At The Mim

The Musical Instrument Museum busts stereotypes of classical music when it presents MusicaNova Orchestra's DEAD ELVIS AND OTHER GEMS on Sunday March 24 at 6 pm. The Musical Instrument Museum is located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.

The program is full of playfulness, general silliness, a few surprises, and a great deal of nose-thumbing at pretension and stuffiness. Grammy winning composer Michael Daugherty's DEAD ELVIS is a tour de force in which the MusicaNova Orchestra's principal bassoonist, Kristilyn Woods, dons the sequined jumpsuit and plays the Dies Irae, the medieval Latin chant for the day of judgment, while a small ensemble riffs on rock and roll motifs.

The concert also features the orchestra's Kristin Fray and Anthony Masiello in a rare double concerto for clarinets, the Three Gymnopedies that helped establish Peggy Glanville-Hicks as a leading 20th century composer; and the sixth of Haydn's 12 London symphonies, which ends with a pleasant surprise.

Tickets

Tickets for DEAD ELVIS AND OTHER GEMS are $33.50 and $38.50 and on sale at mim.org.