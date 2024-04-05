Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces SIX THE MUSICAL And More for Summer Shows!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2024 summer offerings, including Six The Musical Teen Edition, Dear Edwina Jr., Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, 42nd Street Youth Edition, and the Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) Convention.

Six The Musical Teen Edition

Ages: 14-19 (Limited Roles Available)

June 4-22, 2024

This production will run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Auditions: Tuesday, June 4 @ 11:30am , Callbacks 1:00pm

June 5-20, 2025 Rehearsal Schedule on musicaltheatreofanthem.org

Performances: June 20 - 22, 2024

Cost: $450

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

Dear Edwina Jr.

Ages: 8-16 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call, and Callbacks – Monday, June 3 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rehearsals and Tech:

June 4-8 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 10-13 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Performances: June 13 - 15, 2024

Dear Edwina JR. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza.” Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.

Disney's The Junlge Book KIDS

Ages: 6-12 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call, and Callbacks – Monday, July 7 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rehearsals and Tech:

July 8-11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Performances: July 12-13, 2024

Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin' musical rhythms of the jungle. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle.

42nd Street Youth Edition

Ages: 14-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call, and Callbacks – Tuesday, July 16 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rehearsals and Tech:

July 17-20 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

July 22-26 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Performances: July 26-28, 2024

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square and the magic of show biz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA, and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The score is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting To Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" and "Forty-Second Street."

Summer Performing Arts Institute 2023 Convention (SPAI)

The Summer Performing Arts Institute Convention offers targeted instruction to participants based on age and skill level. Participants will choose between two options. The first option is an elective only option. Participants attend elective classes on Thursday and Friday only (no performance, just training). The second choice is the elective classes and performance option which includes Thursday-Sunday training, and concludes with performances on Sunday. All participants in both options will choose age and skill level when registering.

AUGUST 1-4, 2024

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FROM 4:15pm-8:45pm (elective classes only $200)

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FROM 9:00am-3:30pm (elective classes Thursday-Sunday and performance $350)

Ages 8-11 Beginner/Intermediate/Advanced

Ages 12-16 Beginner/Intermediate/Advanced

Ages 17-21 Beginner/Intermediate/Advanced

SUNDAY PERFORMANCES 4:00, 5:00, AND 6:00 P.M.

All workshops will be held in-person at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 21st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Register online at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org. Payment is due upon registration, and a 10% sibling discount is available. Space is limited!

About MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.