Lynne Griffin Will Lead EVEN UNTO DEATH Audio Theatre Premiere in May

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On May 30 - the day Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431, and the day now celebrated as her Feast Day - acclaimed actor Lynne Griffin leads Even Unto Death, a new audio theatre production from Arizona Theatre Matters.

Premiering on her Feast Day, the work is rooted in that paradox: a woman once condemned as a heretic, now honored as a saint.

For Griffin, this is more than a performance. It reflects a long and deeply personal artistic connection to Joan of Arc, explored over years of work and study.

Even Unto Death is presented as an audio theatre production, placing the full weight of the story on performance, language, and sound.

In keeping with Arizona Theatre Matters' commitment to accessibility, the production also features Artistic Sign Language on screen, integrated as part of the performance. This approach - central to all of the company's work - expands the experience beyond traditional audio formats, creating a layered, inclusive form of storytelling.

Griffin plays Isabelle Romée, Joan's mother - a woman largely absent from popular history, yet central to the effort that ultimately cleared her daughter's name. Through an intimate, voice-centered performance, the production explores grief, faith, and the long aftermath of injustice.

This is not Joan's story as history tells it - it is the story of what came after. Rather than retelling Joan's life, the work focuses on the people who remained, and the truth that refused to disappear.

The ensemble features a cast of celebrated actors, including Sean Sullivan as Jacques d'Arc, Joan's father.

Griffin and Sullivan's collaboration adds a compelling layer to the work: a real-life partnership inhabiting a marriage shaped by loss, silence, and unresolved grief, grounding the story in emotional authenticity.

With a career spanning film, television, and stage, Lynne Griffin is known for performances marked by depth, restraint, and emotional clarity. In this audio format, those qualities are central - each word and silence carrying the weight of the story.

Her longstanding engagement with Joan of Arc informs the work throughout, approaching the figure not as myth, but as a human being - and as a daughter.

At a time when questions of voice, authority, and institutional accountability continue to shape public conversation, Even Unto Death offers a focused and human perspective. It asks what happens after injustice - who speaks, who is heard, and what it takes to reclaim the truth.