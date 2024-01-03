Chandler Center For The Arts Presents Return Engagement of NORTH: THE MUSICAL

The production features a new cast, costumes and expanded set design which will be unveiled this year.

By: Jan. 03, 2024






Chandler Center For The Arts Presents Return Engagement of NORTH: THE MUSICAL

The producers of NORTH: THE MUSICAL announce the cast for the uplifting musical set amongst the backdrop of the underground railroad.

 

The musical, which premiered last season exclusively for the four cities that commissioned the work, returns to Chandler Center for the Arts on February 23 at 7:30 pm and February 24 at 3:00 pm as part of its national tour.

 

The production features a new cast, costumes and expanded set design which will be unveiled this year.

﻿

Tickets for NORTH: THE MUSICAL are $22/$32/$42 and $15 for youth and are on sale at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680.

 

With a powerful original score filled with jazz and Black roots music, NORTH was created by composer, musician, and vocalist Ashli St. Armant. Known for her award-winning work in children's education and entertainment, her band, Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards, and her Audible mystery series, Viva Durant, St. Armant returns to Chandler to direct the production.

 

The cast for NORTH: THE MUSICAL features Don Cameron as Lawrence, Alyssa Holmes as Minnie and Rayevin Johnson as Althea. For full cast list and bios of cast and creatives, click here.

 

NORTH follows Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, as they escape the Deep South and travel North through the Underground Railroad to find freedom. With a route that takes them through Louisiana's bayous, the bustling city of New Orleans, and the young town of Lawrence, Kansas, St. Armant's fresh and original music reflects the optimism, bravery, wonder, and suspense of freedom seekers.

 

To complement the story, the musical genres in NORTH are equal parts jazz, musical theatre, and St. Armant's own signature style. For inspiration, she drew from an array of musical heroes, including Nat King Cole, Mahalia Jackson, Fela Kuti and Stephen Sondheim. Songs include “Never,” “Git On Board,”“Oh What These Trees Have Seen,” “On The Run,” “Head Straight, Shoulders Back” and more.

 

For more information, visit norththemusical.com and chandlercenter.org



