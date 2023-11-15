Black Theatre Troupe to Present Annual Holiday Tradition BLACK NATIVITY in December

Black Theatre Troupe will present Langston Hughes' acclaimed song play, BLACK NATIVITY, a powerful and soul-stirring retelling of the Nativity story through gospel music, dance, and spoken word.

The production will run from December 8 to December 17 at the Black Theatre Troupe, located at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington in Phoenix.

Directed by Tony Wheaton, BLACK NATIVITY promises an uplifting experience that combines the raw energy of gospel music, the grace of dance, and the poetic brilliance of Langston Hughes' words. The cast, comprised of exceptionally talented local gospel artists, will bring this timeless story to life in a way that is both spiritually elevating and emotionally stirring.

"BLACK NATIVITY is not just the powerful words of literary giant Langston Hughes, but also at its heart a musical celebration of African American culture and heritage," says David J. Hemphill, Executive Director, Black Theatre Troupe. "The show offers a unique perspective on the Nativity story, highlighting the universal themes of love, faith, and the importance of community."

BLACK NATIVITY features dancers Shayla Eshelman as "Mary," Leo Caudillo as "Joseph" and Alecea Housworth as the "Angel." Deryk George is Musical Director, Brenda Hankins is Musical Supervisor and Alexander Patrick is Choreographer.

Tickets for BLACK NATIVITY are $50 and can be purchased by calling the Black Theatre Troupe at 602-258-8128 or online at blacktheatretroupe.org. Early booking is encouraged as this production is expected to sell out quickly.

BLACK NATIVITY

CREATIVES

Tony Wheaton - Stage Director

Deryk George- Musical Director

Brenda Hankins - Musical Supervisor

Alexander Patrick - Choreographer

BLACK NATIVITY

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

﻿

All performances will be held at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St.

Tickets: $50 at www.blacktheatretroupe.org

Friday, Dec 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Thursday, Dec 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Friday, Dec 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, Dec 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, Dec 17, 2023 at 2:30 pm

About Black Theatre Troupe

Founded by Helen K. Mason in 1970 as a space for underserved artists to share the Black experience, Black Theatre Troupe began performing small plays, poetry readings, and musical performances in a community center in Phoenix's historic multi-cultural Eastlake Park neighborhood.

﻿The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is now the company's permanent home, a state-of-the-art facility located at Washington and 14th Streets in downtown Phoenix – exactly two blocks from where it all began - East Lake Park. The facility features a 150-seat theatre, rehearsal space, costume shop and administrative offices. The Black Theatre Troupe's main-stage productions and educational outreach programs serve constituents from seniors to young adults and children.

Recognized as one of the longest, continuously operating Black theatre companies in the United States, Black Theatre Troupe has become one of Phoenix's major cultural attractions, providing training, employment and performance opportunities for multi-ethnic and underserved artists for over 50 years.

Black Theatre Troupe's productions and educational outreach programs broaden and enhance relationships within the community, from seniors and young adults to children, fostering understanding outside the Black community and bridging divisions which have too often separated people of color from the majority population.

Since its debut production in 1970 of Lonne Elder's nationally acclaimed drama of social and political consciousness, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, Black Theatre Troupe has gained a national reputation for producing powerful works with an emphasis on Black playwrights and is dedicated to delivering some of the country's most courageous theater, while illuminating our shared humanity.