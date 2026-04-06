BETWEEN MASKS AND MIRRORS Will Be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in Phoenix

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Black Theatre Troupe will present BETWEEN MASKS AND MIRRORS, a new one-woman show created and performed by Toni Robinson, from May 15 through May 17 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in Phoenix.

The production marks Robinson’s return to the stage after a decade and her first original work presented by the company. Directed by Felicia Penza, the piece will blend storytelling, character work, and audience engagement across a series of interconnected scenes.

Through multiple characters, the show explores identity, resilience, and the contrast between outward presentation and internal truth. The work will feature five distinct perspectives, each examining personal and societal expectations.

Audience members will also have the option to engage with interactive lobby stations during intermission, including reflection prompts and conversation spaces tied to the themes of the production.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place May 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. and May 17 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $37 and may be purchased at blacktheatretroupe.org.

The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located at 1333 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.