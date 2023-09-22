AJ'S THE ART OF WINE AND TASTES OF THE SEASON Returns To Scottsdale Arts

Fall into flavor with AJ's Fine Foods and Scottsdale Arts on Saturday, Oct. 7 during The Art of Wine and Tastes of the Season.

AJ's Fine Foods will present the fundraiser for Scottsdale Arts at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with a VIP hour from noon to 1 p.m. and general admission from 1 to 3 p.m. This annual affair is the perfect opportunity to taste a curated list of wines along with epicurean pairings in an entertaining setting while supporting the arts.

“We are perpetually grateful to AJ's Fine Foods for their perennial support of the diverse artistic and educational programs we offer through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE,” said Erin Krivanek, director of development for Scottsdale Arts. “The culinary artistry behind this celebration of the best wines and luxurious pairings is in itself a perfect pairing for the creativity we showcase through our performances, events and exhibitions.”

The event's tasting list is hand-selected by AJ's cellar masters and features selections from their Winter Wine Spectacular, Connoisseur Collection and Sparkling Wines for the Season. Between tastings, attendees are invited to partake in a silent auction offering fine wines, elaborate gift baskets, culinary accessories and other items from AJ's and their partners.

Attendees planning to stock their wine cellars for the holiday season will save 25% on their orders of six or more bottles at the event.

“We are honored to continue to support The Art of Wine and Tastes of the Season at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts,” said Jayson Mead, vice president of AJ's Fine Foods. “This festive event gives attendees the opportunity to explore a carefully curated selection of domestic and imported wines, selected by AJ's cellar masters, while indulging in the delectable hors d'oeuvres and desserts prepared by AJ's Fine Foods chefs that will be offered in store during this holiday season.”

Proceeds from AJ's Art of Wine benefit the diverse artistic and educational programs of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts and its six departments. Learn more at ScottsdaleArts.org. AJ's Fine Foods is a destination for upscale gourmet products, unique food items and services from culinary experts in a boutique-like atmosphere. For more information, visit AJsFineFoods.com.

Admission to AJ's The Art of Wine and Tastes of the Season is $65 for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members and $75 for the general public. VIP tickets with early entry are $90 for Scottsdale Arts ONE Members and $100 for the general public. Tickets are available at ScottsdaleArts.org/events.

Through its dynamic partnership with the city of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and outreach opportunities for the community while fostering active engagement with the arts among individuals, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multidisciplinary arts organization, offering an exceptional variety of programs for both residents and visitors through Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.

AJ's Fine Foods is a destination for upscale gourmet products in greater Phoenix and Tucson. AJ's provides an unparalleled shopping excursion that delights the senses in a boutique-like atmosphere. The highlight of the AJ's experience is in the incredible range of unique food items and gourmet products and services available in our markets and the spirit of our culinary experts, who are passionate about food and providing world-class service. For more information, visit ajsfinefoods.com. AJ's is a brand under Bashas', a division of The Raley's Companies.