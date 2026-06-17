NOSFERATU: A SYMPHONY OF HORROR and More Set for Curio Theatre Company 2026/27 Season

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Curio Theatre Company has announced its 2026/27 season, a four-show lineup that spans horror, folklore, farce, and fantasy.

The season opens with a special Halloween presentation of Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror from October 29-31. Accomplished musician and composer Victoria Squicciarini will perform the original score live alongside a screening of F.W. Murnau's legendary 1922 silent horror film. Presented in the Calvary Church Chapel, the production follows real estate agent Thomas Hutter as he travels to Transylvania and encounters the sinister Count Orlok, whose arrival brings plague and death to a German port city.

Curio's Make & Partake series returns this winter with The Origin of Anansi the Spider, inspired by an Ashanti folktale from Ghana. Designed for children ages three and older, the interactive production follows Anansi's quest to become the lord of all stories by completing a series of challenges set by the Sky-God Nyame. Young audience members will help create the performance by making props, producing sound effects, and even controlling the weather. Performance dates will be announced at a later time.

The season continues with A Flea in Her Ear, running January 27 through February 13, 2027. Artistic Director Paul Kuhn has created a new translation and adaptation of Georges Feydeau's classic French farce. Set in Paris in 1907, the comedy centers on Raymonde Chandebise, who becomes convinced her husband is having an affair after he suddenly loses interest in sex. Her attempt to expose his infidelity triggers a whirlwind of mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and escalating comic chaos.

Curio concludes the season with José Rivera's Marisol, running March 31 through April 17, 2027. The surreal drama follows Marisol Perez, a young Puerto Rican copy editor whose life is upended when her guardian angel abandons her to join a celestial war against a dying God. As society collapses around her and New York City descends into chaos, Marisol embarks on a journey in search of hope, survival, and human connection.

"The butterfly effect of one lie can cause horror, a disruption of social order, hilarious pandemonia to the complete disintegration of society," said Artistic Director Paul Kuhn. "Season 22 will show us that chaos serves a purpose to make us stronger if we stop averting our eyes from it."

NOSFERATU: A SYMPHONY OF HORROR

October 29-31, 2026

Curio Theatre Company opens its 2026/27 season with a special Halloween event, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. Accomplished musician and composer Victoria Squicciarini will perform the original score live alongside a screening of F.W. Murnau's legendary 1922 silent horror film. Presented in the atmospheric setting of the Calvary Church Chapel, the German Expressionist classic follows a real estate agent sent to Transylvania to meet the sinister Count Orlok, whose arrival unleashes plague and death upon a German port city.

THE ORIGIN OF ANANSI THE SPIDER

Winter 2026/27

Dates To Be Announced

Curio's Make & Partake series returns with The Origin of Anansi the Spider, an interactive family adventure inspired by an Ashanti folktale from Ghana. Designed for children ages three and older, the production follows Anansi as he seeks to become the lord of all stories by completing a series of challenges assigned by the Sky-God Nyame. Young audience members become part of the action by helping create props, sound effects, and even the weather throughout the performance.

A FLEA IN HER EAR

January 27-February 13, 2027

Georges Feydeau's classic French farce arrives in a brand-new translation and adaptation by Curio Artistic Director Paul Kuhn. Set in Paris in 1907, A Flea in Her Ear follows Raymonde Chandebise, who suspects her husband Victor is having an affair after he suddenly loses interest in her. Determined to uncover the truth, she devises an elaborate scheme that quickly spirals into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and comic mayhem.

MARISOL

March 31-April 17, 2027

Curio closes its season with José Rivera's acclaimed modern masterpiece Marisol. The surreal and apocalyptic drama follows Marisol Perez, a young Puerto Rican copy editor whose life is thrown into chaos when her guardian angel abandons her to join a heavenly war against a dying God. As the moon disappears, the air becomes toxic, and society begins to collapse, Marisol embarks on a journey through a dystopian New York City in search of hope, survival, and human connection. Written in 1989, the play remains a powerful exploration of compassion, resilience, and humanity in times of crisis.

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