Lantern Theater Company Will Present FRANKLINLAND, a Philadelphia Premiere

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lantern Theater Company will present the Philadelphia premiere of FRANKLINLAND by Lloyd Suh as the final production of its 2025–26 season. Directed by Artistic Director Charles McMahon, the production will run May 7 through June 7 at St. Stephen’s Theater in Center City Philadelphia.

The play examines the relationship between Benjamin Franklin and his son William, who becomes the Royal Governor of New Jersey, placing them on opposing sides of the American Revolution. The production approaches the historical conflict through a comedic lens, focusing on themes of legacy, ambition, and family dynamics.

The cast will include Frank X as Benjamin Franklin, Dave Johnson as William, and Gavin Spiewak as Temple. The creative team will feature scenic designers Scott Cassidy and Kate Coots, costume designer Marla Jurglanis, lighting designer Tydell Williams, and sound designer Michael Hahn.

Opening night is scheduled for May 13 at 7:00 p.m., with preview performances beginning May 7. Post-show “Artists in Conversation” discussions will follow select matinee performances.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $31 to $48, with discounts available for students, seniors, military personnel, and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at lanterntheater.org or by calling (215) 829-0395.

All performances will take place at St. Stephen’s Theater, located at 923 Ludlow Street in Philadelphia.