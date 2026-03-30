Justin Guarini and More to Perform at Ensemble Arts And The Philadelphia Orchestra Gala

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Ensemble Arts and The Philadelphia Orchestra will host the 2026 Great Stages Gala on Friday, April 10, 2026. The spring-inspired black tie celebration is the organization's signature annual fundraiser, supporting its mission to present world-class performances, expand arts education and community programs that serve more than 300,000 people each year, and steward Philadelphia's historic cultural venues. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Academy of Music Restoration Fund, ensuring the historic landmark continues to serve artists and audiences for generations to come.

At this year's gala, Ensemble Arts and The Philadelphia Orchestra will honor Elaine Woo Camarda—a longtime member of its Board of Trustees, staunch arts advocate, and philanthropist—for her visionary leadership and enduring commitment to advancing the arts in Philadelphia. The gala also honors global music icons Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, whose creation of “The Sound of Philadelphia” defined an era of American music and continues to influence artists worldwide.

Elaine Woo Camarda is a passionate advocate whose philanthropy and leadership have strengthened Philadelphia's cultural community for decades. Through her generosity, mentorship, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of the arts, she has expanded access to creative opportunities and inspired others to invest in the cultural vitality of the city.

Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff are international music legends and architects of “The Sound of Philadelphia.” The duo first met in the elevator of Ensemble Arts' Miller Theater, and later established Philadelphia International Records on Broad Street across from the present-day Kimmel Center. As producers, songwriters, and founders, they created a Signature Sound that defined a generation. Their work includes collaborations with iconic artists such as The O'Jays, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, Billy Paul, Patti LaBelle, and Lou Rawls, and led to more than 40 gold and platinum records between 1971 and the early 1980s.

Together, this year's honorees reflect the vision, creativity, and cultural impact that define Philadelphia. The Great Stages Gala celebrates the breadth of artistry presented across Ensemble Arts' venues while raising vital funds to support artistic programming, education initiatives, and historic spaces.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, followed by a presentation paying tribute to Elaine Woo Camarda and Gamble & Huff, including performances by Qin Qian and Sons of Mystro, musicians of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Bucks County native Justin Guarini.

Guests will then promenade along the Avenue of the Arts, passing the Miller Theater, to celebrate at the Academy of Music. Additional artists performing include The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, The Hood Lockers, Great on Skates, PHILADANCO!, the Philadelphia Heritage Chorale directed by Dr. J. Donald Dumpson—creator and director of A Soulful Christmas—and the Arch Street Presbyterian Church Choir, DJ Omar Saleem, Black Buttafly, and the Urban Guerilla Orchestra.