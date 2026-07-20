Edinburgh Fringe-Bound CHIP AND GUS Will Have Sneak Peek Performance at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

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Chip and Gus, a comedy with balls, winner of a best overall award at the NYC Fringe, is heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, but will make a one night only sneak-peek appearance at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, on July 26th.

Chip and Gus is about two oddball men, casual acquaintances, who meet once a month in a rundown upstate New York sports bar, to do the one thing they love...play ping pong. But this night is different...this night something else is in the room.

As the balls and banter fly back and forth, they discover their lives intertwine in surprising ways. Gus, a flamboyantly stoic professor of Philosophy, is a socially inept genius spouting wit and pedantry, and Chip, a goofy struggling music teacher and composer, whose life is hanging by a thread, are on a collision course. Their chemistry explodes in hilarious and heart-breaking revelations, swirling into a spectacular human symphony.

As a last stop before their 3-week Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in Scotland, the 65-minute show will play Sunday night, July 26th, at 7:30 at Pennsylvania Shakespeare's, Schubert Theater, on the DeSales University Campus in Center Valley, PA.

Chip and Gus features writer/performers and PSF veterans, Christopher Patrick Mullen and John Ahlin, and is produced by NY's Fat Knight Theatre.

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