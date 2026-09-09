CREATURES OF THE NIGHT Halloween Cabaret to Open in Allentown

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The Divas & Friends Halloween Cabaret will return this October with Creatures of the Night, a new Halloween-themed musical revue playing three performances at Between the Lines Studio Theatre in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Performances will take place Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m.

Lord Damian MacDonovan, the 350-year-old Scottish vampire and horror host of Damian's Dreadfuls, will host the evening, guiding audiences through a program of live musical performances inspired by villains, witches and monsters from stage and screen.

The cast will feature The Divas! of the Lehigh Valley: Kirsten Almeida, Jessie Dau, Mel Nichols, Alyssa Steiner, Julisa Trinidad and Hannah Zarate. They will be joined by Courtney Bodnar, Katy Hartzell, Nathan Chipman and Dara Connelly.

Creatures of the Night will feature a mix of Halloween-themed songs, ballads and theatrical selections performed with a live band.

Audience members are encouraged to attend in costume. The production is appropriate for all ages.

Performance Schedule

Creatures of the Night will be performed Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 3 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m.

Performances will take place at Between the Lines Studio Theatre, located at 725 N. 15th Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are $20 and will also be available at the door, subject to availability. Advance reservations are recommended due to limited seating.

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