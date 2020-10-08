Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Gran Teatro Nacional's 'Teatro en Grande' Special On Demand Now

The special will be available from Thursday October 8 at 8 pm.

Oct. 8, 2020  

After the premiere on TVPerú, the 'Teatro en Grande' special will be available on GTN Live for you to enjoy or relive at any time you want.

The first episode discovers some of the new shows, artists and Peruvian groups that will be presented on the theatre's stage every Saturday on the TVPerú signal.

The special will be available from Thursday October 8 at 8 pm here.


