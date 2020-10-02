Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Ballet Municipal de Lima Shares Dance Class Taught By Guadalupe Sosa

The class is aimed at adults, older people and people with different abilities.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Ballet Municipal de Lima has shared a dance class, taught by Guadalupe Sosa.

The class is aimed at adults, older people and people with different abilities. This routine is ideal to relax your muscles and keep your bodies moving.

In order to follow the choreography, a chair is required.

Watch the full class below!


