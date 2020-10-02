VIDEO: Ballet Municipal de Lima Shares Dance Class Taught By Guadalupe Sosa

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet Municipal de Lima has shared a dance class, taught by Guadalupe Sosa.

The class is aimed at adults, older people and people with different abilities. This routine is ideal to relax your muscles and keep your bodies moving.

In order to follow the choreography, a chair is required.

Watch the full class below!

