Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This is available to the public, for youth and adults.

Quimera La Academia presents a Virtual Winter 2020 Training Workshop for approximately 3 months.

There is currently a promotion running for a monthly cost of just S /. 99.00 SUNS for 8 classes.

The classes will be directed by professionals in Actoral Pedagogy.

This is available to the public, for youth and adults. Classes are twice per week, and students can choose the days and schedule. Classes will be virtual, via Skype, Zoom, or WhatsApp. They can be personal or group classes.

To make reservations: 151 01 / 996 604-9717 728 / 999 023 955 or visit https://bit.ly/2Hv8Q76.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You