MACBETTU to Play at Gran Teatro Nacional

Macbettu opens at Gran Teatro Nacional Sept. 3-4, 2019.

Macbettu is Shakespeare's Macbeth, performed in the Sardinian language and, in the purest Elizabethan tradition, by an entirely male cast. The rewriting of Shakespeare's play by Alessandro Serra, an Italian dramatist, reveals an ancestral, moving and powerful imaginary where the signs of Sardinian culture become universal archetypes.

Without pretending to be a version of Shakespeare's classic, Serra maintains the universal values ??of the work to tell a story as old as it is current, where the same power struggles come together, but in different contexts and languages, where music, dance and even silence have something to say.

For tickets and more information about Macbettu, tap here.





