Gran Teatro de Nacional Will Present Livestreamed Performance RETABLO SINFONICO EN VERSION DE CAMARA

Article Pixel Jul. 24, 2020  
As part of the celebrations for our 199th national anniversary, the Ministry of Culture of Peru presents from the Grand National Theater "Symphonic Altarpiece in chamber version", an artistic proposal created by the National Folkloric Ballet of Peru and the Bicentennial National Youth Symphony Orchestra .

This show offers a tour of four regions of the country through paintings inspired by the country's folklore, which together with symphonic instruments, invites Peruvians to show pride in being Peruvian.

The show will stream for free worldwide.

Creation and Artistic direction: Fabricio Varela Travesí
Musical Direction: Pablo Sabat Mindreau

Program:

Limeño Painting (Waltz, One-step and Polka)
Amazonian Painting (Io Patati, Festival of the Tulumayos and Carnival of Lamas)
Afro-Peruvian Painting (Toromata, Zamacueca and Oita Nomá)
Painting Arequipeño (Arequipa Carnival)


