Gran Teatro Nacional Will Broadcast Performances From the National Ballet of Peru Through GTN EN VIVO

The works will be available for free from September 6 to 9.

Work by the American choreographer Mark Godden, premiered a year ago at the Grand National Theater, will be available for free from September 6 to 9.

The Ministry of Culture makes the Siderales dance show available online, a creation by the American choreographer Mark Godden performed last year by the National Ballet of Peru, a cast directed by maestro Jimmy Gamonet, at the Gran Teatro Nacional. The work will be available for free, from Sunday 6 (5:30 pm) to Wednesday 9 September, on the GTN LIVE web platform.

The staging (premiered in Lima on September 19, 2019) leads the viewer to reflect on the origin of human existence and stealthily look inside to understand the role it plays in the universe. On an avant-garde stage, agile dancers develop complex movements, looking towards the stars and the depth of the cosmos; analyzing the chaotic, energetic and luminous origin of the Earth, the planet that we inhabit without order, but that we can recompose and reorganize. Original versions and reinterpretations of universal academic pieces, such as "The four seasons" by Antonio Vivaldi, will also reveal part of the nature of Siderales. Far from being pretentious, the adaptations of the German musician and composer Max Richter maintain the essence of the symphonic classic and take us to an environment with altered sensations of time and body movements. Mark Godden is an artist who constantly participates in international dance, music, film and television events. He has collaborated with original programs and projects for the Boston Ballet, Northern Ballet Theater, Compañía Nacional de Danza de México, Ballet Contemporáneo de Argentina and Ballet British Columbia. He was awarded "Best Choreographer" at the Monaco Film Festival and directed the flag-raising ceremony for the 2006 Olympic Games in Torino, Italy. Learn more here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You