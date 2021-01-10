Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gran Teatro Nacional Postpones ROSA CUCHILLO, EL DESMONTAJE

It will now take place on Sunday, January 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 10, 2021  

Gran Teatro Nacional has announced the postponement of its production of Rosa Cuchillo, el desmontaje.

The production was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 10. It will now take place on Sunday, January 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Stream on Facebook Live and Cultura24.tv.

Taking Oscar Colchado Lucio's eponymous novel 'Rosa Cuchillo' as a starting point, Yuyachkani creates a scenic action to be presented in Andean markets and public spaces. In this conference, the actress reviews the sources for the creation of the work and shows us how traditional dances, martial arts, use of elements are present in the creation.



Related Articles View More Peru Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
  • Live From the Lobero Presents Pianos on State Featuring Zach Gill