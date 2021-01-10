Gran Teatro Nacional Postpones ROSA CUCHILLO, EL DESMONTAJE

Gran Teatro Nacional has announced the postponement of its production of Rosa Cuchillo, el desmontaje.

The production was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 10. It will now take place on Sunday, January 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Stream on Facebook Live and Cultura24.tv.

Taking Oscar Colchado Lucio's eponymous novel 'Rosa Cuchillo' as a starting point, Yuyachkani creates a scenic action to be presented in Andean markets and public spaces. In this conference, the actress reviews the sources for the creation of the work and shows us how traditional dances, martial arts, use of elements are present in the creation.