Gran Teatro Nacional Brings THE BARBER OF SEVILLE to Peru 5/3 - 5/7

May. 2, 2019  
Gran Teatro Nacional Brings THE BARBER OF SEVILLE to Peru 5/3 - 5/7EL BARBERO DE SEVILLA is playing at Gran Teatro Nacional in Peru from May 3 to 7, 2019.

The Granda Festival presents in 2019 a new production of The Barber of Seville (Il Barbiere di Siviglia), by Gioachino Rossini. A comic opera in two acts with music by Gioachino Rossini and libretto by Cesare Sterbini, based on Le Barbier de Séville or the précaution inutile by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais. Released on February 20, 1816 at the Teatro Argentina in Rome.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.granteatronacional.pe/evento/el-barbero-de-sevilla



