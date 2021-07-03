Dolores Delirio Will Perform at Teatro en Grande This Week

Dolores Delirio will perform at Teatro en Grande on 8 July 2021.

Enjoy a concert by one of the most emblematic rock bands in the country. The concert will be streamed on Facebook and GTN Live online.

Learn more at https://granteatronacional.pe/evento/dolores-delirio.

Dolores Delirio is a Peruvian rock band formed in 1994 by guitarist Jeffrey Parra, drummer/lyricist Josué Vásquez, bassist/keyboardist Jose Inoñan, and vocalist Ricardo Brenneisen. Throughout their fifteen-year career, the sound of the band has shifted from 1980s darkwave to gothic rock to hard rock and now is simply rock.

Their first album, Cero, was released by Navaja Producciones in 1995 as a cassette only. The recording of the album's ten songs took place in El Techo Studios in Lima and, to save time and money, Vásquez did not record his drums live; they were sequenced with a drum machine. The album contains Vásquez's "A Cualquier Lugar" and Brenneisen's "Carmen", two songs now considered classics for the band. Many people believe that Cero is the best Peruvian rock album of the 1990s, a mixture of post-punk and rock en español. The compact disc version was released in 1996.