RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! Due To Huge Demand A New Melbourne Show Announced!

Tickets to the new MELBOURNE show go on sale at 1.00pm AEDT today from TICKETEK!

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Roleystone Theatre to Present AS YOU LIKE IT This November Photo 3 Roleystone Theatre to Present AS YOU LIKE IT This November
La MaMa Presents PRISONER AT THE WORLD'S END by R.Johns Photo 4 La MaMa Presents PRISONER AT THE WORLD'S END by R.Johns

RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! Due To Huge Demand A New Melbourne Show Announced!

Tickets to Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show went on sale earlier this month and due to demand, a new MELBOURNE show at 7.00pm on Friday 7 April 2024, Margaret Court Arena has been added to the tour schedule.
 
Tickets to the new MELBOURNE show go on sale at 1.00pm AEDT today from TICKETEK!
 
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.

The 2024 AUSTRALIAN tour dates are:  

Tuesday 2 April, 7.30pm - Perth, RAC Arena
Saturday 6 April, 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
Sunday 7 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena
Sunday 7 April, 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (NEW SHOW)
Wednesday 10 April, 7.30pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 11 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Saturday 13 April, 7.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
Sunday 14 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Tickets to the new MELBOURNE show go on sale at 1.00pm AEDT today from TICKETEK!
Tickets to all other shows are on sale now from TICKETEK!

In 1997, the spectacle known as Riverdance first swept across Australia, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape. From the moment it first graced our stages, this mesmerising fusion of Irish and international dancing, music, and breathtaking visuals captured the hearts of audiences. The explosive energy and unparalleled precision of the dancers and musicians left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a cultural sensation. Riverdance went on to achieve extraordinary success in Australia touring five times between 1997 to 2012 and selling a phenomenal 830,000 tickets!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! Due To Huge Demand A New Melbourne Show Announced! Photo
RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! Due To Huge Demand A New Melbourne Show Announced!

RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! A new Melbourne show announced due to huge demand. Get your tickets for the 7.00PM show on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Margaret Court Arena. Tickets on sale now!

2
La MaMa Presents PRISONER AT THE WORLDS END by R.Johns Photo
La MaMa Presents PRISONER AT THE WORLD'S END by R.Johns

La MaMa presents PRISONER AT THE WORLD'S END by R.Johns. Prisoner at the World's End is a Kafkaesque imagining arising out of the grim and grotesque circumstances of Julian Assange's imprisonment.

3
Roleystone Theatre to Present AS YOU LIKE IT This November Photo
Roleystone Theatre to Present AS YOU LIKE IT This November

Roleystone Theatre is back with its fourth Shakespeare in the Park season, presenting the Bard's comedy As You Like It directed by Paul Treasure. Get all the details here!

4
Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM at Subiaco Arts Centre Photo
Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM at Subiaco Arts Centre

Before Rent became a cultural and theatrical phenomenon, composer Jonathan Larson was a relative unknown in the industry grappling with his accomplishments. His struggles with himself, those around him, and self imposed deadlines gave rise to TICK TICK BOOM, a semi-autobiographical musical playing for a limited season at Subiaco Arts Centre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Perth Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden (2/13-2/18)
A Black Swan Production Dirty Birds By Hayley McElhinney and Mandy McElhinney in Australia - Perth A Black Swan Production Dirty Birds By Hayley McElhinney and Mandy McElhinney
State Theatre Centre of WA (11/18-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You