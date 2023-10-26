RIVERDANCE REIMAGINED! Due To Huge Demand A New Melbourne Show Announced!

Tickets to Riverdance's 25th Anniversary Show went on sale earlier this month and due to demand, a new MELBOURNE show at 7.00pm on Friday 7 April 2024, Margaret Court Arena has been added to the tour schedule.



Tickets to the new MELBOURNE show go on sale at 1.00pm AEDT today from TICKETEK!



Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.

The 2024 AUSTRALIAN tour dates are:

Tuesday 2 April, 7.30pm - Perth, RAC Arena

Saturday 6 April, 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 7 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 7 April, 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (NEW SHOW)

Wednesday 10 April, 7.30pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 11 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 13 April, 7.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Sunday 14 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Tickets to all other shows are on sale now from TICKETEK!

In 1997, the spectacle known as Riverdance first swept across Australia, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape. From the moment it first graced our stages, this mesmerising fusion of Irish and international dancing, music, and breathtaking visuals captured the hearts of audiences. The explosive energy and unparalleled precision of the dancers and musicians left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a cultural sensation. Riverdance went on to achieve extraordinary success in Australia touring five times between 1997 to 2012 and selling a phenomenal 830,000 tickets!