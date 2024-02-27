Previews: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Invites All You Bleeders to Palm Canyon Theatre

Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, formerly known as Benjamin Barker, who returns to nineteenth century London, seeking revenge against the judge who framed him many years ago. Renaming himself Sweeney Todd, the now-mad man vows revenge against all who wronged him, applying his razor to unlucky customers and shuttling the bodies down to Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop to supply the pies with cheap, fresh meat. Though many unfortunate souls fall to his blade, Todd will not find satisfaction until he slits the judge’s throat and obtains his final revenge.

Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this dark, gruesome, and ominous musical showcases 25 remarkably talented local performers ranging in age from 13 to 75, including Paul Grant as Sweeney Todd himself, Se Layne as Mrs. Lovett, Christian Quevedo as Anthony, Nicole Kennedy as Johanna, Joshua Rach as Tobias, and many others. It is a triumphant, must-see production. Funny, scary, and disarmingly moving. An unforgettable tale of revenge and love.

Sweeney Todd is a dramatic musical with sprinklings of dark comedy directed and choreographed by Derik Shopinski, with music direction by Steven Smith. Set and lighting design is done by JW Layne and projections by Nick Edwards. The book is written by Hugh Wheeler, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The musical opened on Broadway in 1979 and in the West End in 1980. It won the Tony award for Best Musical and Olivier Award for Best New Musical. It has been revived in many productions and inspired a film adaptation.

Sweeney Todd runs at Palm Canyon Theatre March 8 - 24. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sweeney Todd is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.