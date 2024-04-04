Previews: NIC & DESI BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD at Oscar's Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer’s just around the corner and the temperature is already rising… from the heat between Broadway’s favorite triple-threat lovebirds Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar! Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas & Desiree make their Oscar’s debut with ‘Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood’.



Each with an impressive resume of broadway and theatrical credits,

including: Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, this dynamic duo invites to a more intimate showcase of their talents, their love, and their stories. Join in the fun with an evening out of this world vocals and smile-inducing choreography. Harkening back to an era of entertainment reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, Dromard and Davar promise an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more. Joining them on the piano is Brett Rowe. Mark your calendars: Saturday, May 11th at 7pm. Doors open at 5:30 for food and drinks.

Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood, starring Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, plays

Oscar’s in Palm Springs Saturday May 11th at 7 pm. Tickets range $39.95 - $69.95 with no

minimum on food or drink. Tickets are on sale at www.oscarspalmsprings.com and by calling the box office (760) 325-1188. Oscar’s is located at 125 E Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, CA.



What People are Saying:



“Nic and Desi are so beautiful together. They’re just like Rob and Laura Petrie (aka Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore!” – Jim Caruso, Host & Crooner, Cast Party at Birdland “Every show they do is a mixture of… show-stopping dancing and vocals that touch the heart as surely as they please the ears.” Richard Ouzounian, former theatre critic with the Toronto Star & Canadian Theatre correspondent with Variety.

“Nic and Desi’s show was highly entertaining: There are only so many ways to say that this

husband-and-wife team is talented, but it’s the WAY these use their gifts that made their show sowonderful. They choreograph their own unique talents, both individually and together, as meticulously as they choreograph their foxtrot or tap dancing. This pair of Broadway babes may be married seven years, but it was the audience who was “itching”… for another night with Nic and Desi." Jed Ryan, Lavender After Dark



More About the Artists:

Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman’s much

celebrated revival of Oklahoma!, and understudying the role of Will Parker, and returned shortly to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar, Hugh Jackman. He went on to earn much praise and attention as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple-threat actor-singer-dancer with the resume and talent to back it up.



Desirée Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, as standby for Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in a bevy of iconic roles such as, Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation: 30 Rock, Glee, CSI:NY.

Brett Rowe is a conductor of of multiple Broadway and touring productions including Mary

Poppins, Wicked, On the Town, as well as serving as assistant conductor for the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s productions of West Side Story and Fiddler on the Roof. A versatile pianist, Brett has enjoyed engagements as orchestral pianist including the Chicago Symphony, concerto soloist with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago and Rhapsody in Blue soloist with the Chicago Metropolitan Orchestra in February 2024.

Nic & Desi (Superheroes in Love) was conceived, choreographed, and written by Dromard & Davar as a special event for the Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, CA. They have performed with pops symphonies across North America, on cruise ships, and have toured North America & internationally. They continue to tour with their two-person show, NIC+DESI: Song, Dance and Romance. For more information please visit www.NicandDesi.com and www.SuperheroesinLove.com



About the Venue:

“Located within walking distance of the Palm Springs Art Museum, The Spa Casino and The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, Oscar’s is your destination for fabulous entertainment and super fun weekly events, all while offering delicious meals with wine and cocktails. Oscar’s offers a fantastic diversity of shows and celebrity events (Dallas TV Show Reunion, Melissa Manchester, Sandra Bernhard, Dionne Warwick just to name a few), and is home to the longest running drag brunch in the desert, “Bitchiest Brunch”.