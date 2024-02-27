Previews: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Theatre 29

“Man of La Mancha”, one of the world’s most popular musicals, is now playing at Theatre 29 weekends through March 17. Set in Spain in 1597, “Man of La Mancha” follows the story of Manuel de Cervantes, the author of Don Quixote, a prisoner awaiting trial by the infamous Spanish Inquisition. During his imprisonment, Cervantes and his fellow prisoners act out the story he has written about elderly Alonso Quijana, who renames himself “Don Quixote” and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. This Tony Award-Winning musical features classic numbers like “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Little Bird,” and many others. The original 1965 production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has been revived on Broadway 4 times.

PHOTO BY CINDY DAIGNEAULT

The Theatre 29 production of “Man of La Mancha” features a stunning set designed by architect Andrea Keller, special effects by Clark Hunter and the artistry of Kevin Maddrey. It is helmed by veteran director Gary Daigneault, with music direction by Bianca Stoker and choreography by Lisa Hodgson.

Tickets for “Man of La Mancha” are available now at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151. Early reservations are encouraged as demand is expected to be high.

PHOTO BY CINDY DAIGNEAULT

The opening night gala is hosted by the 29 Palms Rotary club. After opening night, Tickets are $15.00 for Regular admission, $12.50 for seniors or military, and $10.00 for students with ID (a service fee will be charged). The show contains adult content and is not suitable for children under 13.