Previews: Dezart Performs Announces THE THANKSGIVING PLAY And More For 2023/2024 Season

Buoyed by last years’ record attendance, the company is adding two additional performances to each production: Sunday evening performances at 7pm.
Building on an award winning season that saw its acclaimed productions secure 96% capacity, Dezart Performs of Palm Springs (www.dezartperforms.org ) announces its 16th year of fearless, provocative, and inspiring theatre including a Pulitzer Finalist, Drama Critics Circle Award Winner, and a first ever Broadway play written by a Native American.
“Age 16 is when one is allowed to drive, and we really feel this season puts us back in high gear,” said Michael Shaw, founding Artistic Director of Dezart Performs. “Each production offers a unique perspective, combining laughter, introspection, and powerful storytelling. We can’t wait to share these extraordinary performances with our loyal patrons and new audiences alike.”
Kicking off the season is THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa FastHorse (November 3 – 12) a comedy that hilariously satirizes the collision between good intentions and absurd assumptions. Directed by Shaw, this wickedly funny production follows a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists as they scramble to create a pageant that celebrates both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. Of note, FastHorse, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of the Lakota People, is the first Native American playwright to have a show produced on Broadway.
16th Dezart Performs’ Season Listing
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
A comedy written by Larissa FastHorse
Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.
* * *
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
A dramatic comedy written by Heidi Schreck
2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist
Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.
* * *
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD unfolds in a cubicle where two seated people unexpectedly choose to bring one another into their fragile worlds. Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker seeking to buy a plot of land that belonged to his family many decades ago, realize they share a “specific kind of sadness.” At this desk in the middle of America, loan talk opens up into a discussion about the chokehold of financial insecurity and a bond over the precariousness of parenthood. With humor, empathy and wrenching honesty, Hunter commingles two lives and deftly bridges disparate experiences of marginality.
* * *
MR. PARKER
At 54 years old, Terry Parker finds himself at a crossroads in his life. After the loss of his partner of 30 years, he finds himself suddenly single and unable to adjust to a world that has moved on without him. After a night of heavy drinking, he wakes up with a 28-year-old bartender-slash-Uber-driver. These two very different people begin a tentative relationship, and what starts out as a one-night stand becomes a journey of self-discovery for a man trying to let go of the past and move forward, while dealing with the pressures of being middle-aged, gay and alone in the ever-changing landscape of today’s America.