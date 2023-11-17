Previews: A NIGHT OF NAUGHTY IMPROV at Theatre 29

Aimed for audiences aged 18 and over, “A Night of Naughty Improv” will be jingling their bells and stuffing your stockings full…of comedy!

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Theatre 29’s resident improvisational comedy troupe, The Rotating Players, are bringing in the funny and the risqué in their annual “Naughty Improv” show. Aimed for audiences aged 18 and over, “A Night of Naughty Improv” will be jingling their bells and stuffing your stockings full…of comedy!

The Rotating Players are proud to close out their first year of improv with their infamous "Naughty" improv show. Get ready for ribaldry and off-color hilarity. Improvisers Graham Cooley, Jesse Worstell, Benjamin Bees and Charles Harvey will put a little "Ha Ha Ha" in your "Ho, Ho, Ho". The “Black Friday” show will feature special guest improviser, Dancey Glover. Host Liyan McNeltier says, “You never know what is going to come out of one of our performer's mouths normally, but the gloves are definitely off for this show!”

The performance will be on Friday November 24 at 7pm. Get your tickets now at theatre29.org/tickets and find out who is your Daddy! (That's right, Santa's your Daddy!)

Theatre 29 is at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Tickets are $15.00 for General Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for Children under 12 and Students with ID (there is a service charge). Tickets are available now at theatre29.org/tickets by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.




