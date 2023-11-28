Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29

Charlie Brown, candy, cocoa, crafts, and a sing-along all on tap at Theatre 29 weekends December 1st through 17th.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang on stage at Theatre 29 weekends December 1st through 17th. In addition to the family show, cocoa and candy canes will be given away, there will be a photo booth, and a craft station where kids can make their own delightful holiday souvenirs.

Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29
The Peanuts gang listen to Schroeder (Paphilius "Tom" Patu) play.

The entertainment starts with a mini concert featuring the multi-talented Robin Wilson showcasing holiday musical favorites.

Then, after a brief intermission, Director Katie Fleischman brings Peanuts' timeless holiday television special "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” to life with John Pollnow as Charlie Brown; ; Britney Vachon-LaGuardia as Lucy; Carly Bateman as Snoopy; Adonai Patu as Linus; Samantha Stevens as Pig Pen; Paphilius “Tom” Patu as Schroeder; Wendy Cohen as Patty; Tiffany Crocker as Sally, Belen Patino as Violet; Juluis Dean as Shermy and, Nailah Morales, Maryam Langdon, Constance Large, Chloe Adams, David Flores, and Tyler Bateman as ensemble members.

After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the audience will be invited to join the cast as they sing traditional Christmas songs and carols. Santa Claus will be in attendance December 8,9,16,17.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” will run three weekends, December 1 – 17 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15.00 for regular admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for children under 12 and students with ID, (a service charge is added). Tickets are available at www.theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.  

Previews: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Theatre 29
Charlie Brown (John Pollnow) and his "special" holiday tree



