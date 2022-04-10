McCallum Theatre Announces Full Lineup for 2022-2023 Season

Following a spectacularly successful Grand Reopening Season, the McCallum Theatre announced today its new lineup for 2022-2023, returning to a full season of great performances beginning in October, 2022 and going up through mid-April, 2023.

The new season includes an assortment of iconic superstars, innovative tribute shows, dance, jazz, comedy, plus a robust music, holiday and variety lineup, one of the best Broadway seasons in years and more than two dozen shows making their McCallum debuts.

Tickets are available online at www.McCallumTheatre.org , beginning on Friday, April 15 at 6am. Phone and box office orders begin at 8am that morning. Phone orders can be made by calling 760-340-2787. Regular McCallum Theatre Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm. Patrons are reminded that the only safe and secure way to purchase tickets is through the Theatre's official website. Do not Google "McCallum Theatre" or you may be directed to a ticket broker who will charge many times the actual face value of the tickets.

"We cannot begin to express our gratitude for the warm welcome back we received after a nearly two-year COVID-induced intermission, said McCallum President and Artistic Director Mitch Gershenfeld. "Ticket sales exceeded our expectations and audiences told us night after night how thrilled they were to come back to the McCallum to enjoy the energy, intimacy and virtuosity of live performances. After our long absence, it was incredibly heartwarming and a strong testament to how much the McCallum was missed as a space to come together and celebrate music, dance, theater and great artistry."

"We are so excited to return to a full schedule of performances in the 2022-2023 season and delighted that our calendar includes more than two dozen shows that are brand new to the McCallum," added Gershenfeld. "Curating a diverse roster of shows is a challenge because the McCallum strives to have something for everyone, from the first-time visitor to the patrons who often purchase tickets to twenty or thirty or more shows each season. We hope when Coachella Valley residents receive their brochures in the mail, they will find a number of 'can't miss' performances and make sure they purchase their tickets early because many shows sell out quickly."

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our Board of Trustees, Founders, Leadership Giving and Annual Fund donors, members of our Legacy, President's and Friends Circles, The Muses & Patroness Circle of McCallum Theatre, along with our staff, volunteers and ticket buyers for supporting the McCallum Theatre continually and generously," said Gershenfeld. "We are so heartened by the outpouring of good wishes, philanthropy and general concern for the future of the Theatre. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, we are deeply grateful to everyone who continues to make the McCallum an important part of their social and charitable lives. As we learned during the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before."

"Additionally, we want to thank our audiences for following all of our Board-implemented COVID safety protocols," said Gershenfeld. "We recognize that vaccination checks and mask-wearing has grown wearisome, not only at the Theatre, but in life in general. At this very moment, we do not know whether conditions will require the McCallum to continue these policies in the 2022-2023. That decision will be made in the Fall, taking into full account the circumstances at the time and whether any new spikes in cases or variants have developed. We ask for continued patience from our audiences and want to express our appreciation for their cooperation."

The McCallum gets an early start in the new season with the first show out of the gate featuring comedic ranter Lewis Black (October 13, 2022). November is ushered in by the long-awaited return of the Palm Desert Choreography Festival, a cherished program presented by McCallum Theatre Education for more than twenty years (November 12 and 13, 2022), followed by the illustrious group of child musicians, Vienna Boys Choir (November 16, 2022).

One of the strongest Broadway seasons in years kicks off for five performances from November 18-20, 2022) when the uproariously inappropriate The Book of Mormon makes its long-overdue McCallum debut, followed quickly the next week by the return of a McCallum favorite, Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles (November 25-27, 2022), this time featuring songs from Abbey Road and The Rooftop Concert, which was an unannounced performance held atop of their Apple Corps headquarters in January, 1969. The lavishly exquisite Lincoln Center Theater production of the classic My Fair Lady, makes its way to Palm Desert from February 17-19, 2023, called "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was," by The New York Times. It's been more than a decade since McCallum audiences have been treated to the timeless story of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins.

Another McCallum Broadway debut sure to having everyone standing up and cheering comes to town right after My Fair Lady when On Your Feet! brings the vibrant, inspiring true story of international sensations, Emilio and Gloria Estefan to the stage (February 24-26, 2023). Featuring some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter century including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark," the show was an instant hit on Broadway winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike. The musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie, Waitress, returns to the McCallum from March 10-12, 2023 by popular demand. With music by Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave"), Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. Nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2016, Waitress is based on the beloved 2007 film and a genuine feel-good musical.

The Broadway season closes out in April with the third McCallum Broadway debut of the season, Come From Away (April 4-9, 2023), the heartwarming true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them when the world stopped on 9/11. Critically acclaimed across North America, Come From Away "takes you to a place you never want to leave," said Newsweek. The Broadway and the McCallum season ends with the stunning return of Riverdance, celebrating its 25th Anniversary Show with a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved favorite, treasured all over the world for the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance (April 14-16, 2023).

Broadway fans will also want to add to their calendars performances by Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (January 7, 2023) who has enjoyed a rich and varied career on Broadway, television and film, along with appearances in the great American concert halls; the irrepressible diva, Patti LuPone means it when she says Don't Monkey With Broadway and she'll tell us exactly why on February 7, 2023 through indelible interpretations of classic showtunes by the likes of Rodgers, Hart, Styne, Schwartz, Strouse, Bernstein, Sondheim, Porter and Berlin; followed by first time visitors, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, two stars from In the Heights and Hamilton, pairing up in Hitting New Heights, a celebration of Broadway's hottest composers in a tour-de-force concert event, presented as part of the new season of Mitch's Picks on March 2, 2023.

In addition to Hitting New Heights, Mitch's Picks presents six more shows brand new to the McCallum. The series kicks off on January 25, 2023 with Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer and George Meyer, four American music masters in a special collaboration usually heard only at a bluegrass festival. Bush and Marshall are mandolin virtuosos rooted in bluegrass while the Meyers come from the classical world. Together, they make acoustic music that can only be categorized as "amazing." Veteran singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III makes his first visit to the McCallum (February 5, 2023), teaming up with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, on the heels of their 2020 recording, I'd Rather Lead a Band, a perfectly-paced supper club set of songs by Irving Berlin, Fats Waller, Frank Loesser and others. For fifty years, Wainwright has carved out a distinguished career as one of our most original singer-songwriters with twenty-nine albums to his credit. Giordano has brought the sounds of The Roaring Twenties to life in countless films and TV series over the past three decades; having amassed twenty-one Grammy nominations, four Grammy wins and three Emmy wins; Gordon Goodwin is the most decorated big band leader in the 21st century. He is the leader of Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band (February 15, 2023), an internationally known orchestra ensemble with a reputation as one of the most exciting large ensembles in jazz, featuring the top studio musicians from Los Angeles.

Voces8 is a British vocal ensemble proud to inspire people through music on their global tours. The group, which makes its McCallum debut on February 20, 2023, performs an extensive repertoire both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading orchestras, conductors and soloists; Mnozil Brass seamlessly blends technical virtuosity with comedic brilliance and the brass septet that has become an international sensation comes to the McCallum for the first time on February 27, 2023. With original compositions along with classical favorites, jazz standards and popular hits, Mnozil Brass's repertoire is presented with the group's iconic humor and wit in scenes so clever they would be worthy of Monty Python. Audiences can expect over-the-top fun and a virtuosic, laugh-out-loud experience. The final performance in the Mitch's Picks series is The Kingdom Choir from London, best known for their show-stopping performance at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. The group's rendition of "Stand By Me" was seen by a global audience of over two billion and instantly catapulted the Choir to worldwide fame. Founded in 1994, the Choir is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances (March 24, 2023).

The enormously successful National Geographic LIVE series returns for another season in 2022-2023 with three fascination programs by today's leading explorers, scientists and photographers. The new season includes: Secrets of the Whales, with underwater photographer Brian Skerry who has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting Earth's oceans. His program focuses on four different species of whales and tells us what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet (January 15, 2023); Where the Wild Things Live, featuring photographer Vincent J. Musi whose diverse career has led him to the highly unpredictable world of animal portraiture where he gets up close - almost too close - to his unique subjects despite the fact that they growl, bark, roar, bite, hiss, claw, poop and pee on him. The photographer channels his inner Dr. Doolittle for McCallum audiences on February 12, 2023); Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno explores why T.rex became the iconic apex predator of North America 67 million years ago in T.rex Rises, a fascinating look at how a global climate crisis during the Cretaceous changed the course of evolution for this prehistoric tyrant and its ancestors (March 13, 2023).

Now in his 20th McCallum season, Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations® continues to delight audiences with its insider look at classical composers and compositions and their intriguing history. For 2022-2023, Siegel is back with four programs including: The Brahms I Love (December 4, 2022), Fantastic Fantasies! (January 16, 2023), Musical Valentines (February 13, 2023) and An American Salute! (March 27, 2023).

The McCallum is a great place to spend the holidays, especially when families come to visit from colder climates! The 2022-2023 McCallum Theatre holiday lineup kicks off on November 28, 2022 when Garrison Keillor & Company bring A Prairie Home Holiday to the desert with a Christmas sing-along and all the News from Lake Wobegon. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas has been America's favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years. McCallum audiences will enjoy their performance for the fourth time in over thirty years when this dazzling multimedia show returns on December 2 and 3, 2022. Anyone who was fortunate enough to see All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 when it first appeared at the McCallum a few years back will remember the show as a truly unique and profound theatrical event. Capturing an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate the holiday together by trading cards, sharing food and drink, playing soccer and burying the dead, the production weaves together poetry, diary entries, official war documents and letters with iconic World War I songs, patriotic tunes and European Christmas carols. This not-to-be-missed performance will be at the McCallum on December 6, 2022.

The irrepressible diva of Pink Martini fame brings The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal back to Palm Desert on December 9, 2022. She will love you, leave you, delight you and abuse you with a wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you wanting more. The McCallum's most popular act in its history, The TEN Tenors will be Home for the Holidays (or at least their home away from home) for three performances only on December 10 and 11, 2022; Merri-Achi Christmas celebrates a "Feliz Navidad" headlined by one of the nation's premier ensembles, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernadez (December 18, 2022); and a perennial holiday classic, Dave Koz & Friends carries on a holiday tradition with their 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour (with special guests David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Rebecca Jade) on December 19, 2022. Can't decide what show is right for friends or loved ones? McCallum Theater gift certificates allow them to decide for themselves and are available at www.mccallumtheatre.org .

It wouldn't be the McCallum without some of the world's most virtuosic artists and the 2022-2023 season has them in abundance starting off with Ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro on November 29, 2022 with his masterful interpretations of songs by the likes of Sting, Leonard Cohen, George Harrison, Adele, Queen and many others. The estimable violin legend Itzhak Perlman first appeared at the McCallum in 1993 and was last at the Theatre more than three years ago. On January 24, 2023, he will return, along Rohan de Silva on piano for an evening of remarkable artistry expressed through his irrepressible joy of making music. With over 1.6 billion views on YouTube since 2011, The Piano Guys sold out quickly when they were last at the McCallum in 2020. Their highly original blend of classical and pop music, along with their endearing personalities keep fans coming back for more and they will have three opportunities to do so at the McCallum on February 10 and 11, 2023.

"Who Could Ask for Anything More" than putting together on the McCallum stage two of today's most celebrated artists, Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet (March 3 and 4, 2023). Joining forces for the first time in an innovative program for two pianos, their show will celebrate the music of George Gershwin and his world. The two masters form a uniquely prodigious artistic and creative force. MozART Group is a rare commodity; a string quartet that actually makes you laugh. Their McCallum debut in 2018 as a Mitch's Pick was such a hit that they had to be invited back (March 21, 2023). Dubbed "an ingenious fountain of noble craziness," MozART Group is a unique experience for young and old alike. A breakout star of the McCallum Theatre Annual Gala in 2013, Katherine Jenkins is one of the UK's greatest musical exports. The acclaimed mezzo-soprano has performed all over the world, for the Pope, for Presidents and is a favorite of the Royal Family. Her long-awaited McCallum return is on March 25, 2023. And, McCallum favorite Hershey Felder will bring his one-man show, Monsieur Chopin to the McCallum for two performances on March 28 and 29, 2023. The San Diego Tribune praised the "delicate beauty and dynamic range" of his performance in this show, adding that Felder plays with "supreme confidence and brio."

It's fair to say that when it comes to comedic virtuosos, The Smothers Brothers would have to top that list. We may learn once and for all who Mom loved best when America's favorite brothers come to the McCallum on January 13 and 14, 2023 with laughter, music, memories, live routines, vintage clips and a personal Q&A. Also ready to tickle audience funny bones is Capitol Comedy (January 22, 2023), a performance group that combines parodies and original compositions to create a lively musical multimedia program that is timely and sharply satirical.

Dance is back in a big way in 2022-2023 with two international companies and an up and coming group of talented artists from one of America's most beloved ballet companies all marking their debut appearances at the McCallum. First up, on February 16, 2023 is Malevo, a thrilling all-male group specializing in Malambo, a traditional Argentinian folk dance of great virility and dexterity. Named an official "Cultural Ambassador for the National Identity of Argentina," the group made it to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent. The Royal National Dance Company presents Fire of Georgia at the McCallum on March 1, 2023, combining Georgian folk dances with a modern attitude toward choreography and costumes. Audiences can expect to see world folklore, classical dance, acrobatics and stunts on display in a performance different from any other. The ABT Studio Company (March 22, 2023) is the young professional company of American Ballet Theatre, made up of 12-18 rising stars of the ballet world between the ages of 17 and 21. Nearly 80% of the current dancers in American Ballet Theatre are alumni of ABT Studio Company, including 7 soloists and 12 principal dancers, among them Misty Copeland, Calvin Royal III and Isabella Boylston.

McCallum audiences absolutely love tribute shows! There's something magical to be able to recreate bygone days and feel like you are experiencing vintage artists in their heyday at the top of their game. That will most definitely be the case with this year's roster of tribute performances which includes a number of first-time appearances at the McCallum. Starting early in the New Year with an homage to the Queen of Soul, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., The Earth-Shattering Aretha Franklin Experience (January 12, 2023) is a delightfully heartwarming, humorous and uplifting show that journeys through the R&B diva's courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph; produced by the talented L.A. Theatre Works, Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom is the hilarious and true story behind one of America's most beloved TV comedies, I Love Lucy (January 17, 2023); The Simon & Garfunkel Story (January 20 and 21, 2023), is a critically-acclaimed concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Performed in over 50 countries, The Simon & Garfunkel Story uses state-of-the-art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band to create a not-to-be-missed, powerful and moving concert featuring all of the duo's greatest hits; always a sellout at the McCallum, The Highwaymen Live (January 23, 2023), pays musical tribute to Willie, Waylon and Johnny Cash in a recreation of the amazing never-to-be-seen again band that was perhaps the greatest super group in country music history.

The latest edition of Palm Springs Legends (February 1, 2023) will feature some of the best tribute artists honoring the Desert's most famous stars including Dolly Parton, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr., Johnny Carson, Carol Channing, Red Skelton, Bob Hope, and more; an extraordinary salute to Frank Sinatra, One More For The Road stars Bob Anderson, the number one singing impressionist in the world, who truly embodies the essence of "Ol' Blue Eyes" himself. Accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing all of Sinatra's original arrangements of his most beloved songs, the show honors "The Chairman of the Board" and his tremendous contribution to The Great American Songbook (February 3 and 4, 2023); new to the McCallum this season is Celebrating Elvis Presley's Records from Sun Studios performed by Hot Club of Cowtown and Tyler Hilton. Exploring the legendary catalogue of the early Presley albums, the show features Palm Desert native Tyler Hilton who was cast to play the immortal rock star in the blockbuster biopic, Walk the Line (March 14, 2023); and A Toast to Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gormè had its premiere performance at the McCallum this past season and was so sensational, it had to be brought back again. Using orchestrations especially created for Steve and Eydie and starring their son David Lawrence, along with Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte, the show honors two exceptional show business giants who remain among the most popular entertainers in McCallum Theatre history (March 18, 2023).

Jazz lovers have much to cheer about in the 2022-2023 McCallum Theatre season, beginning with singer-songwriter-pianist Peter Cincotti (January 6, 2023) whose debut album hit number one on the Billboard jazz charts when he was just 18 years old, making him the youngest artist in history to do so. Cincotti now performs his slick, jazz-influenced originals in the world's most prestigious venues; for 65 years, the Monterey Jazz Festival has played host to the greatest names in jazz. Now, they're taking their act on the road with Monterey Jazz Festival On Tour (January 19, 2023) with a collection of outstanding jazz stars in one performance including Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Christian Sands, Lakecia Benjamin, Clarence Penn and Yasushi Nakamura; Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: The Songs We Love, a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s, exploring the music of Ma Rainey, Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and more (January 30, 2023); and it wouldn't be a jazzy year at the McCallum without two artists adored by desert audiences, Steve Tyrell (February 22, 2023) and Chris Botti (April 1, 2023).

Looking for a little variety? The McCallum is the place to be in 2022-2023. If the aforementioned Broadway, dance, holiday extravaganzas, jazz, nostalgia or classical artists don't fill up your calendar, you may want to consider a few shows that are not as easily categorized. Alton Brown: Live! Beyond the Eats (December 12, 2022) is a culinary variety show with comedy, music, highly unusual cooking demos and potentially dangerous sciency stuff; Golden Dragon Acrobats (January 29, 2023) represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. Recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premier Chinese acrobatic touring company of today, the performance showcases breathtaking skill and agility and spellbinding beauty; New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players, is America's preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory ensemble, now in its 47th year of operations. On February 2, 2023, the company brings HMS Pinafore to the McCallum stage with a satirical sendup of a classic comedy that still makes a modern-day splash; The 65th Edition of It's Magic is a dazzling all-new revue featuring award-winning magicians and the finest stars of magic, comedy, sleight of hand and stage illusions (March 5, 2023); The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters (March 7, 2023) are two of the most popular folk groups of all time together in one show; first-time visitors to the McCallum, Masters of Harmony are nine-time international chorus champions with an a cappella ensemble of well over 100 voices that has bested more than 800 choirs in competition (March 19, 2023); Mitch's Grand Finale! brings back the McCallum Theatre Concert Band for one last time as McCallum President and Artistic Director Mitch Gershenfeld is joined by some of the finest musicians on the West Coast, along with Jeffrey Siegel for a program of classic band music, marches and special performances of Gershwin's "I've Got Rhythm Variations" and "The Symphonic Dances" from West Side Story (March 26, 2023); and the iconic Charo, the multi-talented singer, musician, comedian, stage and screen performer and award-winning Flamenco guitarist returns to the McCallum for the first time since 2006, joined by two-time Grammy Award-winning special guests, Mariachi Divas (March 31, 2023).





Finally, McCallum audiences can look forward to the always-welcome return of Paul Anka performing his Greatest Hits: His Way (January 27 and 28, 2023); the McCallum debut of one of the country's pre-eminent singer-songwriters Rosanne Cash with her husband, musician, producer, songwriter, and recording engineer John Leventhal with She Remembers Everything, a poetic, lush and soulful collection of songs that reckon with a flawed and intricate world (February 21, 2023); new to the McCallum and based on the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, Our Planet Live in Concert (February 28, 2023) is a live in-concert experience combining highlights from the series with brand-new arrangements and a live orchestra in a new immersive journey across our planet; the extraordinary Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will showcase their eclectic blend of jazz, world and American pop standards in a concert that brings their impressive musical background spanning seven decades to the McCallum stage (March 9, 2023); and country superstars Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan bring their Grits and Glamour tour to the McCallum on March 23, 2023 with sparkle and shine and a down home rootsy nature that hopefully inspires others to embrace the Grits and Glamour of their own lives.

McCallum Theatre 2022-2023 show sponsors include (list in formation): Diane Anderson,

Anonymous, Bob Archer and Charles Hilliar, Jack Area and Family, Barbara Arnstein, Margaret Welmas Barry, Rebecca Benaroya, Jim Blakeley, Bob and Sharlene Britz, John and Ulla Brown, City of Rancho Mirage, Frank Dimick, Janet Grove & Carol Greer Gigli, Josie and Bill Hall, Paul and Carol Hill, Jeremy Hobbs and The Western Wind Foundation, Arthur and Deborah Jacobson, Ed Kisling and Lynne Upton, Brooke and Dan Koehler, Henry and Carol Levy, Ray Looney & Maryanne Vandervelde, Jerry and Sarah Mathews, Harold Matzner, Raymond & Joyce Mines, John Monahan, James Walter "Jim" Neuman, Nancy Bleiweiss-Nevil,

Elise Pasetta, Wayne and Rachelle Prim, Manny & Linda Rider, Bob and Karen Rishwain, Jan Salta, Gary and Phyllis Schahet, Dr. Peter Scheer & Matthias Scheer, Mirage Center, The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation and Jordan Schnitzer, The Shalhoub Family, Bud Siemering and Vicki Watson, Ron and Aviva Snow, Steven Sorenson, MD and J. Eric Shay, Robert and Carlyn Stonehill, Ron and Shelly Tamkin, Frank and Mary Ann Xavier and Gerald and Diane Wendel.