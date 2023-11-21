French Riviera Film Festival Partners With Entertainment Oxygen For 2024 Festival In Cannes

French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF), celebrating short film and short-form content, has partnered with innovative film festival streaming platform Entertainment Oxygen for its sixth edition.

Once again, FRFF will be held live and in person on the Riviera, during the time period of the Festival de Cannes. The in-person portion will be held at the Eden Hotel and Resort in Cannes, France on May 17 and 18, 2024.

The one-stop shop for indie film festivals and filmmakers, Entertainment One will provide FRFF comprehensive support for its 2024 edition, offering live event ticketing, schedule, film guides; pass management; virtual screenings; Geoblocking/DRM software; self distribution/monetization; digital promotion; networking; centralized entertainment database; onsite voting; QR code scan capabilities; and sales data management. Click Here

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the French Riviera Film Festival for their sixth anniversary in Cannes, France. Their festival celebrates short form content across multiple disciplines and takes place simultaneously as the annual Festival de Cannes," says Apple TungFong, CEO, Entertainment Oxygen.

"We were delighted when Entertainment Oxygen approached us regarding a long term partnership," comments FRFF co-founder Nicole Muj. "Under Apple's leadership, Entertainment Oxygen will help us take our festival to new heights, offering the flexibility to provide a branded viewing experience, as well as virtual and in person support and opportunities for our filmmakers, with regard to ticketing, promotion, and even distribution options."

TungFong adds, "Nicole Muj and Gotham Chandna are undoubtedly a key part of the festival's continued success. I believe in their vision and know there is a bright future ahead for FRFF. I am excited to be carrying the torch with them as we redefine the world of indie film."

First launched in 2019 during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Each year, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the world to participate in the by invitation only event that includes screenings, panels, gala receptions and a closing awards ceremony. Attendees and participants include filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

The next submission deadline on FilmFreeway is December 17, 2023 (early bird deadline). https://filmfreeway.com/FrenchRivieraFilmFestival

Founded in 2021, Entertainment Oxygen - eoApp is a trusted streaming partner and the only platform that combines film festival virtual screening with direct networking, allowing users to interact with content creators. The platform provides a global community that empowers entertainers, executives, and all other media professionals to showcase their creative skills, and streamline the process from script to screen in ways never before imagined. Filmmakers can easily link the cast and crew with their film portfolios and create an interactive network to transform the way entertainment industry professionals connect around the world. The eo on demand feature is crafted with care and designed specifically for independent movies, unlocking their potential by generating revenue on eoApp.

French Riviera Film Festival Founders Gotham Chandna of Cloud 21 PR International and Nicole Goesseringer Muj of Kultura PR International have produced numerous industry special events, including the annual "Global Entertainment Showcase" during the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film, the annual "Production Without Borders" event during AFM, the annual Indie Entertainment Showcase in Park City, Utah, and "A Salute to Akira Kurosawa" with China's Jinke Entertainment in Cannes, plus many others. The companies have co-produced events and worked with top entertainment and technology brands, including Cinando, Creative Coalition, Davines North America, E! Entertainment Television, ECU Film Festival, Eurocinema, Euromed, FlixSnip, Maverick Entertainment, Metan Global Entertainment Group, Oculus, Sony Interactive, Vesilind, 8K Miles Media Group, FanVestor, plus many others. @frfilmfestival