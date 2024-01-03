Theatre Collingwood Announces Their 40th Anniversary Year Programming For 2024

2024 marks forty years since Barbara Weider, from the family that founded Blue Mountain Resort, and a small team of creative visionaries recognized the need for a professional theatre company in Collingwood and foresaw that it would become a vital component of the experiences people have in South Georgian Bay. They were aware of the important emotional value of arts and culture, as well as the role a theatre company could play in the economic growth of the region. Interestingly, Barbara served as the inaugural Director of Economic Development for Collingwood!

Now, it's 40 years later and Theatre Collingwood is planning months of celebrations, starting with their FABULOUS Forty Flex Pack! This new, flexible way of purchasing a 4-ticket bundle not only gives you $8 off each ticket but allows you to use those four tickets any way you want. Redeem one ticket at four different shows, or two tickets at two shows, or all four tickets at one show! Flex Pack tickets can be redeemed for any regular priced performance. Any way you choose, the Fabulous Forty Flex Pack is your ticket to great entertainment! But folks should act soon, as this deal is only available until February 29th, 2024.

"We're thrilled to present a birthday gift to the community, expressing our gratitude for their unwavering support. And we're doing it with the most exciting price reductions we've seen in years!" says Erica Angus, Executive Director.

2024 also brings FABULOUS shows to the community. “We asked and our audiences told us. They adore shows infused with music. This year, we'll be weaving captivating tales with the magic of music. Get ready to immerse yourself in the talent of Canada's finest musicians and delve into intriguing narratives—all aimed at bringing peace and a touch of harmony to your life," shared Angus.

The company wants to be a creative hub for the community. Their focus is not just on the programming of shows, but they also are focused on bringing people together in creative experiences that enrich the community. They will continue to develop their successful education programs to introduce more youth to the world of creative expression, as well as to offer adults and seniors creative new programs to try out.

“We also aspire to be an arts provider that is fully accessible and inclusive. It's crucial to us that our stages, boardroom, and offices reflect the diversity of our audience. We are not totally there yet, but we are putting in significant efforts, and we are determined to reach our goal. Our aim is to be a leader for inclusivity, especially as Collingwood prepares for the construction of the new arts centre," emphasized Erica Angus. “Stay tuned for details about our community partners who believe in Theatre Collingwood and will be helping to support this upcoming year".

The Theatre Collingwood 2024 Playbill includes:

JS BACH'S LONG WALK IN THE SNOW

Saturday, January 20th, 2024

Written and performed by Tom Allen - Master Storyteller, Lori Gemmell – Harpist, Suba Sankaran - Vocal virtuosa, Joe Phillips - Multi Instrumentalist, Erika Raum - Violin soloist

Before his renowned compositions, Bach faced struggles in his first job, involving a street fight that led to a prolonged absence. Venturing 400 km north to a vibrant port city during this time, he possibly found love. Upon his return, Bach swiftly transformed into the revered genius we know today. JS Bach's Long Walk in the Snow combines narration and captivating music, offering a glimpse into Bach's journey, with a talented cast of outstanding musicians. A perfect post-holiday escape to enjoy a compelling tale and beautiful music!

ANY DREAM WILL DO - THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

February 13th & 14th, 2024

Conceived & Directed by Adrian Marchuk, Musical Arrangements by Chris Tsujiuchi

Explore the life and music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in Any Dream Will Do, a captivating show that set box office records when it premiered at Theatre Collingwood in 2016, before it went on to tour and thrill audiences. This musical documentary, featuring top Canadian performers, offers a 'behind-the-scenes' look at Webber's journey, bringing his hit songs to life, including Memory, Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Love Changes Everything, and more. A true triple-threat, "Any Dream Will Do" is a powerful and unique musical experience that leaves a lasting impression.

GIRLS NITE OUT

March 7th & 8th, 2024

This annual comedy event is so well loved that we just have to bring it back for 2024.

Girls Nite Out is an all-female stand-up and improv troupe that includes some of the country's funniest women - Canadian Comedy Award winners, Second City alumni and CBC darlings! Enjoy an evening of laughter and celebration with Jennine Profeta, Christy Bruce and Karen Parker with special guest comedienne extraordinaire, Elvira Kurt, for an extreme night sure to leave you in stitches! Gather your friends to celebrate International Womens Day with sweet treats, a cash bar, Best-Dressed prizes, a fabulous DJ with pre-show music and dancing, swag bags, a photo booth and a ton of laughs!

BRILLIANTLY BACHARACH!

April 16th - 18th, 2024

Written and performed by Dean Hollin, with John MacMurchy, Sheri Weldon and the band!

Among the most prolific and influential composers of the second half of the twentieth century was, without a doubt, Burt Bacharach. Beginning with his seemingly endless string of hits with lyricist Hal David – “I'll Never Fall in Love Again”, “Alfie”, “What's New Pussycat?”, “The Look of Love”, “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head”, “I Say a Little Prayer”, “(They Long To Be) Close To You” (truly just scratching the surface) – to his re-emergence in the eighties collaborating with then wife/lyricist Carole Bayer Sager and producing hits like “Arthur's Theme (The Best That You Can Do)”, “Heartlight”, “On My Own” and “That's What Friends Are For” – Bacharach's musical legacy is substantial, celebrated and far-reaching. BRILLIANTLY BACHARACH celebrates not only the music, but the life, times and personal trials and tribulations of this Grammy, Academy and Emmy Award-winning composer.

WITH A SONG IN MY HEART - Leisa Way & Friends perform Songs of the Great American & Canadian Songbook!

May 7th - 10th, 2024

Written and produced by Leisa Way

Leisa Way – vocals, Nathan Smith - violin and vocals, Jack Gaughan - guitars and vocals, Doug Balfour - piano and vocals, Bob Hewus - bass and vocals

Embark on a musical journey filled with hit after hit as Leisa Way and Friends bring the timeless tunes of The Great American Songbook to life. Dive into the rich tapestry of this influential era that began in the early 20th century and continues to shape music today. Leisa Way, accompanied by her powerhouse quintet of exceptional musicians, serves as a captivating interpreter of melody, story, and song. This concert unveils a treasure trove of iconic and beloved songs, spanning from Harold Arlen to Joni Mitchell, Johnny Mercer to Leonard Cohen and Willie Nelson, and Irving Berlin to Paul McCartney. Experience a celebration of both the classics of yesteryear and the new standards of today!

HOW WE GOT TO JERSEY – A Tale of Two Frankies

June 11th - 14th, 2024

Join the sensational Jeff Madden (Frankie Valli in Toronto, Australia) and the dynamic Adrian Marchuk (Frankie Valli in Toronto, Las Vegas) in this brand-new musical concert that tells the behind-the-scenes story of portraying Frankie Valli in the world-wide smash-hit Jersey Boys.

These two talented gentlemen did it! With incredible musical arrangements by the talented Mark Camilleri, this electrifying show whisks you on a thrilling journey from Toronto to New York and beyond. Experience the highs and lows of these incredible performers' lives while they serenade you with the iconic hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Get ready for a whirlwind adventure through the world of unforgettable music and captivating stories!

THE PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL

Returns to various porches in and around Collingwood July 10th - 31st.

10 shows, 30 performances!

If you have not experienced The Porchside Festival BUCKLE UP! It is 22 days of non-stop talent performing in local backyards. Buy your tickets early as this event is very popular. It's an opportunity to enjoy some of the very best performers, in intimate backyard settings, while you also check out the neighbourhoods! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT!

DISARMING VENUS: Love & Beauty@101

August 21st, 2024

In celebration of World Seniors Day!

By Act 3 Theatre Collective

Prepare for an exhilarating blend of inspiration, heart-touching moments, and laughter as Act 3 strives to "disarm" conventional notions of love and beauty. From the mythology of Venus de Milo to the ongoing impact of historical and social constructs, these phenomenal women share their personal stories and perspectives on love and beauty as 'women of a certain age.' With a runtime of approximately 90 minutes, plus an engaging talk-back session, this show features a remarkable cast of experienced and successful actors aged 55 to 80 from Toronto, delivering a fabulous exploration of aging. Regardless of your age, be sure to witness the wisdom and wit these extraordinary ladies bring to the stage!

PLUS:

OCTOBER 5th, 2024

Starry Night “40th Anniversary” Celebration (an unforgettable event you won't want to miss)

NOVEMBER

Our Annual Member & Volunteer Appreciation Events

DECEMBER

Holiday Entertainment Programming including John McDermott (yes, he is coming back!) and more Family Holiday Fun!

For tickets or more information call 705-445-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca.