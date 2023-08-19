Review: CRIMES OF THE HEART at Ottawa Little Theatre

OLT’s production of Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play is in performances through September 2nd.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Review: Classic Theatre Festival's Production of SLEUTH in Ottawa Photo 2 Review: Classic Theatre Festival's Production of SLEUTH in Ottawa
Interview: Belén Moyano of HADESTOWN at Ottawa's National Arts Centre Photo 3 Interview: Belén Moyano of HADESTOWN at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
THE KNITTING PILGRIM Comes to Theatre Collingwood This Month Photo 4 THE KNITTING PILGRIM Comes to Theatre Collingwood This Month

Review: CRIMES OF THE HEART at Ottawa Little Theatre

Ottawa Little Theatre’s production of Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Crimes of the Heart is a bit of a mixed bag. Published forty-five years ago, the play has a gripping plotline with themes and lessons that are still relevant, but getting to them is a slow process.

The story takes place in the mid-seventies in the small southern town of Hazelhurst, Mississippi, and introduces us to Lenny Magrath (Sarah Aaron), who is sitting alone in her kitchen celebrating her 30th birthday. As she wishes on a candle, sans cake, we feel a twinge of pity for her. This is further cemented when we meet her cousin, Chick (Judy McCormick), a brash, bossy type, who seems to look down on everyone, including her relatives. We find out that not only did the Magrath sisters’ father abandon the family when they were kids, but their mother committed suicide, taking the family cat along with her. Chick reminds Lenny of how embarrassing it all was for her. Lenny’s sister Meg (Katie Torresan) has just returned to Hazelhurst from Hollywood where she moved years ago in search of her big musical break. Meg has come home because of a family crisis: the youngest Magrath sibling, fondly known as Babe (Olivia Lee Brown), shot her husband, Zachery, in the stomach apparently because she “didn’t like the look of him”. We are told that Zachery is a wealthy lawyer and powerful U.S. senator, and it seems that Babe’s fate is doomed. Chick, once again, bemoans how embarrassing this will be.

Olivia Lee Brown as Babe in Crimes of the Heart. Photo by Maria Vartanova.
Olivia Lee Brown in Crimes of the Heart.
Photo by Maria Vartanova.

The play focuses on the Magrath family dynamics. Even though each sister’s personality and coping method for dealing with their childhood trauma is different, they have each isolated themselves in one way or another: Lenny, who broke off a relationship for fear of rejection, choosing instead to act as a caregiver for her grandfather who is now bedridden in hospital; Meg, who abruptly left home and her own relationship with Doc Porter (Allan MacLeod) to forge her own path forward; and Babe, who married Zachery only to please her grandfather, but ended up becoming the most isolated of all.

The first act was slow getting started; it picked up steam right before intermission, only to return to a trickle throughout the second half. The strongest performances came from Brown, who was exceptionally well cast, and Edgar Wakefield as Barnette Lloyd, Babe’s young lawyer with a score to settle. The southern accents seemed a little too forced, and they were often uneven and distracting. Babe’s fidgety motions were exaggerated to demonstrate her anxiety, but ended up feeling overdone, and could have ultimately been toned down without losing the overall effect.

As is true with most Ottawa Little Theatre productions, the set design (Geoff Gruson) was wonderfully constructed and accurate for the era. Likewise, the costumes (Ross Dumontet) were massively retro, complete with bell bottoms and kitschy outfits for the younger characters. The use of dimmed stage lighting (designed by David Magladry) to show memories was effective but could have been even more pronounced for greater impact.

Cast of Crimes of the Heart. Photo by Maria Vartanova.
Olivia Lee Brown, Katie Torresan, and Sarah Aaron
in Crimes of the Heart. Photo by Maria Vartanova.

Billed as a tragicomedy, the play utilizes humour as a coping strategy, most notably when Lenny and Babe deliver some bad news to Meg in a fit of laughter, bordering on hysteria. Some of its themes are still all too relevant today, where we continually see high profile individuals get away with behaviours that would not otherwise be tolerated. The play focuses on the importance of family bonds, while recognizing that sometimes it is necessary to (literally) sweep hateful family members aside. It also teaches some valuable lessons along the way by showing us that people can cope with trauma and loss in very different ways, and most importantly that, although the difficulties we face in life may shape us, they do not need to define us.

Crimes of the Heart is in performances at Ottawa Little Theatre through September 2nd. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Note that this show contains adult content, including imagery of self-harm.

Headline photo credit: Maria Vartanova.




RELATED STORIES - Ottawa

1
Interview: Belén Moyano of HADESTOWN at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Interview: Belén Moyano of HADESTOWN at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

I was lucky to have the opportunity to chat with Belén Moyano, who is playing one of the Fates in Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of Hadestown in Ottawa next week. Belén shared her insight into the show, including its reflection of our society.

2
Review: Classic Theatre Festivals Production of SLEUTH in Ottawa Photo
Review: Classic Theatre Festival's Production of SLEUTH in Ottawa

What did our critic think of SLEUTH at Arts Court Theatre? Ottawa’s Classic Theatre Festival’s second show of the summer is currently underway with its production of Sleuth. Written by Anthony Shaffer, Sleuth was first presented in Britain in early 1970 before transferring to the U.S. later that year.

3
THE KNITTING PILGRIM Comes to Theatre Collingwood This Month Photo
THE KNITTING PILGRIM Comes to Theatre Collingwood This Month

Theatre Collingwood brings nationally celebrated show The Knitting Pilgrim to Collingwood for 6 performances August 16th-19th at the Simcoe Street Theatre.

4
FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED Comes to Stratford Festival Photo
FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED Comes to Stratford Festival

From Morris Panych, co-creator of the landmark movement piece The Overcoat, and internationally acclaimed composer David Coulter, the thrilling new work Frankenstein Revived begins performances at the Stratford Festival’s Avon Theatre. Panych will direct the production on the Avon stage, with Movement Choreographer Wendy Gorling and Dance Choreographer Stephen Cota.

From This Author - Courtney Castelino

Originally from Montreal, Courtney loves the theatre, in general, and Broadway, in particular. She saw her first show when she was thirteen years old: a touring production of The Phantom of the Opera ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Belén Moyano of HADESTOWN at Ottawa's National Arts CentreInterview: Belén Moyano of HADESTOWN at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
Review: Classic Theatre Festival's Production of SLEUTH in OttawaReview: Classic Theatre Festival's Production of SLEUTH in Ottawa
Review: ASNY'S Production of JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICALReview: ASNY'S Production of JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL
Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAWReview: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW

Videos

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleuth
Classic Theatre Festival (8/04-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You