BOND AND BEYOND Comes to National Arts Centre This Week

Join Her Majesty's Secret Service for an unparalleled evening of music that brings the world's favourite secret agent to Southam Hall. Guest conductor Michelle Merrill, powerhouse vocalist Rebecca Noelle, and the NAC Orchestra celebrate the superspy and the music that is as timeless as the man himself - with classics like Live and Let Die, For Your Eyes Only, Goldfinger, and Skyfall.

Don't miss this evening of undercover music at its best - because Nobody Does it Better than Bond. James Bond.

Performances run January 12-14.