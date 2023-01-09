Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOND AND BEYOND Comes to National Arts Centre This Week

Performances run January 12-14.

Jan. 09, 2023 Â 
BOND AND BEYOND Comes to National Arts Centre This Week

Join Her Majesty's Secret Service for an unparalleled evening of music that brings the world's favourite secret agent to Southam Hall. Guest conductor Michelle Merrill, powerhouse vocalist Rebecca Noelle, and the NAC Orchestra celebrate the superspy and the music that is as timeless as the man himself - with classics like Live and Let Die, For Your Eyes Only, Goldfinger, and Skyfall.

Don't miss this evening of undercover music at its best - because Nobody Does it Better than Bond. James Bond.

Performances run January 12-14.




Review: COME FROM AWAY at Ottawas National Arts Centre Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
What did our critic think of COME FROM AWAY at Ottawa's National Arts Centre?
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards; Kanata Theatre Leads F Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards; Kanata Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Review: O CHRISTMAS TEA at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe Photo
Review: O CHRISTMAS TEA at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe
What did our critic think of O CHRISTMAS TEA at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe?
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards; Kanata Theatre Leads Favori Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards; Kanata Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Cliff Cardinal's AS YOU LIKE IT: A RADICAL RETELLING Announced At GCTCCliff Cardinal's AS YOU LIKE IT: A RADICAL RETELLING Announced At GCTC
January 5, 2023

From Cliff Cardinal, creator of Huff, Stitch, and CBC Special, comes a new realization of William Shakespeare's As You Like It. Known for his cutting humour, Cardinal's take on the Bard's classic brings renewed energy to this twisting comedy about the trials of love and mistaken identity.
National Arts Centre, Vita Brevis Arts, Canadian Stage, Neptune Theatre, And The Grand Theatre, Present The World Premiere Of Marie MacDonald's FALL ON YOUR KNEESNational Arts Centre, Vita Brevis Arts, Canadian Stage, Neptune Theatre, And The Grand Theatre, Present The World Premiere Of Marie MacDonald's FALL ON YOUR KNEES
December 8, 2022

This January,Â Canadian StageÂ will present the history-making two-part stage adaptation of authorÂ Ann-Marie MacDonald'sÂ internationally acclaimed and best-selling novelÂ FALL ON YOUR KNEES,Â on stage at theÂ Bluma Appel Theatre January 20Â â€“ February 5, 2023Â (Media nights: January 26 (Part One) and January 27 (Part Two).
Talisman Theatre Presents The English Montreal Premiere Of David Paquet's WILDFIRE Next MonthTalisman Theatre Presents The English Montreal Premiere Of David Paquet's WILDFIRE Next Month
December 7, 2022

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Wildfire is a tragicomedy as fiercely dark as any from classical Greece. Structured as a generational triptych, it is set in a triplex inhabited by twisted triplets with a toxic family heritage. In this magnificently constructed spiral of fatality, multiple award-winning playwright David Paquet attacks our failing collective consciousness and the ensuing general apathy.
Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Ottawa On March 12Family Favorite BLIPPI Wonderful World Tour Stops In Ottawa On March 12
December 5, 2022

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment have announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop in Ottawa on Sunday, March 12.Â Â Â 
Optimists Dedicate Donation To Youth Drama Education In CollingwoodOptimists Dedicate Donation To Youth Drama Education In Collingwood
December 2, 2022

Theatre Collingwood has announced that the Optimist Club of Collingwood and South Georgian Bay has pledged $5000 from their recent fundraising initiatives to support the not-for-profit arts organization in continuing to offer subsidized theatre camps for children.
share