Arts Network Ottawa and the Ottawa Arts Council Unite To Create A New and Unified Arts Service Organization in Ottawa

The detailed plans for the new organization — such as its programs and governance structure — will be built and planned over the next year.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

On Monday October 30th, Arts Network Ottawa and the Ottawa Arts Council announced that they are merging to create a new, unified organization advancing the arts in Ottawa. 

“Instead of having two organizations doing similar work, we will have one strong organization dedicated to advancing arts in our city. Merging our efforts will bring a stronger voice to Ottawa's arts community,” said Cassandra Olsthoorn, the Executive Director of Arts Network Ottawa.

The detailed plans for the new organization — such as its programs and governance structure — will be built and planned over the next year. In June 2024, both Arts Network Ottawa and the Ottawa Arts Council will have their respective Annual General Meetings where they will present their plan for the future.

This process presents a significant opportunity to involve communities in planning for the future. Between now and June, both organizations will be consulting residents, engaging the cultural community, and working with their respective boards and staff to create the plans for a united arts organization for Ottawa.

“We will reimagine a new organization for arts leadership that will more effectively serve and champion today's arts community,” said Nicole Milne, Executive Director of the Ottawa Arts Council. “We will follow up next week with detailed information on how the arts community can engage in this process. It's time to dream, plan, and build for the arts – and we'll do it together.”



