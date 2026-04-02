Opera Orlando's Gabe Preisser To Perform at Winter Park Playhouse in May

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Grammy award winner and Opera Orlando general director, Mr. Gabriel Preisser, will perform - Baritone to Broadway - on May 14, 2026. This one hour special event performance will take place at The University Club of Winter Park. Tickets are $30 and offer general seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show.

Join Gabe for an evening to remember as he performs a stirring selection of songs from Opera favorites to Broadway's best! His selections will include "Largo al Factotum" (The Barber of Seville), "Hamlet's Aria" (Hamlet), "Bring Him Home" (Les Miserables), "The Impossible Dream" (Man of La Mancha), "Soliloquy" (Carousel), and more!

About Gabriel Preisser

Gabriel Preisser is a Grammy Award winning operatic baritone. This season he made his Lincoln Center debut as the bassist soloist in Handel's Messiah with the National Chorale. His resume includes over 50 operatic and musical theatre roles including Billy Bigelow in Carousel (Minnesota Orchestra), the Father in Hansel & Gretel (Utah Opera), the title role in Sweeney Todd (Helena Symphony), Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia, Tommy in Brigadoon (Gulfshore Opera), Silvio in Pagliacci (Opera Naples), Harold Hill in The Music Man (Colorado Symphony) just to name a few!

Mr. Preisser made a name for himself as a versatile, cross-over performer and has especially been active in new works. He created the role of Lt. Gordon in Kevin Puts' Pulitzer Prize winning Silent Night at Minnesota Opera with subsequent performances at Opera Philadelphia, Cincinnati Opera, and Michigan Opera Theatre. He can be heard on the official audio recording playing Farmer Bean in Tobias Picker's Fantastic Mr. Fox under the baton of Gil Rose with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project which won a Grammy award for best new opera recording in 2020.