Mnozil Brass Comes to To Kimball Recital Hall, March 26

On March 26, 2022, one of the top brass ensembles in the world makes its Nebraska debut with a program that highlights the most popular works of its illustrious 25-year career. Known as the "Monty Python of the music world," this Austrian brass septet seamlessly combines laugh-out-loud slapstick comedy with virtuosic musical ability.

The ensemble will perform in Kimball Recital Hall on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The seven Mnozils are three trumpets, three trombones (with one doubling on bass trumpet) and a tuba player. The Mnozils are also comedians, mostly silent, since they are based in Vienna and German is their native language. They have been blending music and comedy in a way that is equally enjoyed by children and adults since their founding in 1993, when the members of Mnozil Brass were all students at the University for Music and the Arts in Vienna, Austria.

Mnozil Brass will perform on March 26, 2022 at 7:30pm in Kimball Recital Hall. In-person and live webcast tickets available at liedcenter.org, with in-person tickets starting at $28/adult & $14/student. Webcast tickets are $20.